A cash pot leftover from the trust that ran the former Tregaron school before its move to the new Ysgol Henry Richard building could be used to develop sporting facilities in the area following a public consultation.
Ceredigion County Council’s Charity Trust Committee received a report on the public consultation into what local residents wanted the money used towards at a meeting last Thursday.
The report outlined that 12 of the 25 responses to the consultation called for the cash to be used towards new sports facilities for the town, with suggestions including 3G pitches, Astroturf and running tracks.
The report said: “Further consideration would need to be given to the type of facilities provided, considering that match-funding could be sought for 3G and 4G from the Football Association Wales which is suitable for football, and rugby with the installation of a shock-pad. “It could be used for hockey training however but Astroturf would be required for competitive hockey games.
“There is no formal running track in Ceredigion, and that this could attract revenue to maintain facilities if hired out to other areas.”
Match funding is likely to be sought for any project, with discussions being held over who would apply for funding and be responsible for maintaining any new facility.
The report adds that any new facility “would need to be accessible to the school and the community in order to encourage sporting participation by children.”
Cllr Keith Evans, Chair of the Charity Trustee Committee, said: “I would like to thank all those that took the time to respond to the consultation, and especially to the community representatives for their detailed consideration of the responses.
"The money raised through the sale of the old school building is a great opportunity to make a positive contribution to Tregaron, and this will be an extremely exciting development for the area.”