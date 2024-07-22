Pupils at Ysgol Henry Richard have won the top prize in a UK-wide competition.
Sam Nixon and Charlie Parfect from Year 9 and Malen Jenkins from Year 10 entered the EarthEcho Challenge international competition where they planned a proposal for developing biodiversity on the school’s farm.
They were the only school in Wales to be shortlisted with 9 other schools from around the UK.
They then went on to present their proposal through a short film, a presentation and an interview with a panel of judges.
On 2 July they were invited to the live results evening where the winners from the USA and the UK were announced by Philippe Cousteau Jr, grandson of the famous marine explorer Jacques-Yves Cousteau.
Ysgol Henry Richard won the first prize of £5,000, a prize which now means they can start implementing ways of balancing productivity with biodiversity on the school farm.
The initiative will now become a whole school project where pupils from 3 to 16 years of age will benefit.
The school said: “The whole community are so grateful to be seen and heard by EarthEcho International.”