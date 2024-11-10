A Remembrance Day service was held on Sunday, 10 November in Tregaron Memorial Hall.
Poppy wreaths were laid on behalf of the community by Cllr Catherine Hughes, Chairman of Tregaron Town Council, Aled Lewis - Tregaron Station, Fire and Rescue Service, Rhian Hughes – Community Nurses, PSCO John Evans, Dyfed Powys Police and David Edwards, Tregaron Memorial Hall.
Rhydian Wilson and Vicar, Nicholas Bee led the service, with Cllr Catherine Hughes playing the piano.
Councillors Arwel Jones, Rhian Jones, Gwion James and Anni Grug Lewis-Hughes also took part in the service, which was organised by Tregaron Town Council.