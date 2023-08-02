A GROUP of Tregaron rugby players are to take on a Three Peaks challenge with a difference to raise money for two local charities.
Six players from Tregaron RFC – Geraint Jones, Geraint Rowlands, Dorian Pugh, Dewi Jones, Martyn Lloyd and Llyr Ebenezer – will take on the Welsh Three Peaks challenge, climbing Yr Wyddfa, Cadair Idris and Pen y Fan, but will get to each location by bike, before heading back to Tregaron for a night of live music and an auction in the club house
The team has a combined age of 205 and the challenge will see them cover 205 miles.
The challenge will take place between 17 and 19 August and the group hopes to complete it in 48 hours, which will be even harder as they have a match that weekend.
To make matters even more challenging, not one of them has any experience of cycling long distances or mountaineering.
They are taking on this gruelling challenge to raise money for two special charities: Wales Air Ambulance and Bronglais Chemotherapy Appeal.
The group felt the Bronglais appeal was an important one for mid Wales and the decision to support Wales Air Ambulance was in part down to Geraint experiencing the work they do first hand when he was 13 years old and suffered an accident on the farm.
The challenge is being sponsored by Duoskip, NFU, Hefin Morgan Steel Framed Buildings, Clwb Rygbi Tregaron; Morfa Farm; DAG Jones & Son Auctioneers and Pencefn Feeds, but the group is also seeking donations via a JustGiving page, with the aim of raising £3,000.