Tregaron salon celebrates 50 years of hairdressing
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Sunday 22nd May 2022 6:59 am
Arwyna’s Hairdresser Salon is celebrating 50 years in Tregaron this month (Unknown )
Arwyna’s Hairdresser Salon is celebrating 50 years in Tregaron this month.
The business was established in 1972 in Chapel Street where it is still situated, albeit in a different location.
Arwyna would like to thank all her past and present customers for their support as she looks forward to many more years in the trade.
