Tregaron’s 3 to 16 school has been praised by inspectors for “excelling in the care and well-being of pupils”, but more needs to be done to tackle “persistent absenteeism.”
The report by Estyn following an inspection in October said that “across the school, staff promote pupils’ well-being successfully and provide strong pastoral support.”
“Ysgol Henry Richard excels in the care and well-being of pupils,” the report said.
“Staff have excellent knowledge of the pupils and their families.
“It is a close, caring and inclusive community with a family feel and a strong sense of belonging to the school.”
The report says that staff “provide learning activities that are often inspired by the local area”, saying it was a “notable aspect of the school’s work.”
“Many lessons across the school are interesting and challenge pupils appropriately,” the report added.
“In these lessons, teachers make skilful use of techniques such as questioning and modelling.
“As a result, many pupils make at least appropriate progress in lessons.”
Despite the many positives outlined in the report, inspectors gave three recommendations for further improvement.
The school needs to “ensure that self-evaluation and planning for improvement processes focus on the effect of provision on pupils’ outcomes”; “strengthen provision for pupils’ progressive development in their skills”; and “reduce the rate of persistent absences.”
The report said “although pupils’ attendance levels have increased recently, they have not improved to pre-pandemic levels.”
“The number of pupils who are absent persistently is also too high,” the report added.
Ysgol Henry Richard head-teacher Dorian Pugh said he was proud of the school's achievements.
“This report reflects the hard work and enthusiasm of our community as a whole school.
“We are excited to receive such positive feedback and continue to aim to provide the best possible education for our pupils.”