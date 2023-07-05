Myra Taylor of Tremadog has celebrated her 100th birthday.
Born on 9 June 1923 in Mill House, Tremadog, Myra has lived there ever since!
Myra was once the carnival queen in Tremadog. At the start of the Second World War, Myra was 16 years old. She began working as a points checker on the railway.
During the war refugees from other parts of the country stayed at Mill House and Myra helped look after the young children. Later in the war, soldiers on leave were billeted at her home and Myra met and married Dennis Taylor who was a corporal in the Royal Engineers.
Dennis had been living in Reigate, Surrey, with his mother and father, but after the war, Dennis remained in Tremadog, working as a motor mechanic.
The couple had two children, namely Pat and Reg. Sadly, Dennis died at the age of 36, from kidney failure, and Myra continued looking after her children with the help of her mum and dad.
To supplement the family income, part of Mill House was rented out to visiting tourists and, to this day, several remain in touch with Myra.
At the age of 70, Myra made her first (and, as it happens, her only) airline flight to Spain to visit her granddaughter who was working in a school near Barcelona, teaching English.
Although now not as mobile as she would like, Myra has a very good memory and often relates stories to Pat and Reg, and the whole family, of high jinks in her youth with her many good friends, all of whom have since departed.
Myra continues in good health and spirits and is very well looked after by Reg and his wife Brenda, and an army of excellent care workers. She is looking forward to her 101st birthday!