Trespass warning for youngsters from Aberystwyth Town FC officials

By Dylan Davies   |   News editor   |
Tuesday 26th July 2022 3:17 pm
@dylandavies1
[email protected]
Share
Youngsters have been warned that

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

YOUNGSTERS are being warned not to trespass on Park Avenue by club officials.

Bosses at Aberystwyth Town Football Club say they have been made aware of youngsters trespassing on Park Avenue and the problem persists, despite verbal warnings being given

In a statement released by Aberstwyth Football Club Chairman, Donald Kane, this afternoon, he said: “It has come to the club officials’ notice that youths are continually entering our ground without permission, booking, or prior approval of any kind.

“Take note that until now a verbal warning has been issued each time to the individuals involved - warnings that are now being ignored.

CCTV is in place around the ground and trespassing is a serious matter.

“Tougher measures will follow if this continues.”

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Aberystwyth Town Football ClubAberystwyth
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0