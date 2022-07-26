Trespass warning for youngsters from Aberystwyth Town FC officials
YOUNGSTERS are being warned not to trespass on Park Avenue by club officials.
Bosses at Aberystwyth Town Football Club say they have been made aware of youngsters trespassing on Park Avenue and the problem persists, despite verbal warnings being given
In a statement released by Aberstwyth Football Club Chairman, Donald Kane, this afternoon, he said: “It has come to the club officials’ notice that youths are continually entering our ground without permission, booking, or prior approval of any kind.
“Take note that until now a verbal warning has been issued each time to the individuals involved - warnings that are now being ignored.
CCTV is in place around the ground and trespassing is a serious matter.
“Tougher measures will follow if this continues.”
