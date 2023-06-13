A PORTHMADOG man will stand trial next month after appearing in court to plead not guilty to failing to provide a specimen to police.
Sion Pratt, of 8 Castell, Garth Terrace, Garth Road, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 1 June.
The 33-year-old denied failing to provide a specimen to police at Caernarfon Police Station on 3 May.
Pratt pleaded guilty to a separate charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour towards a police officer in Caernarfon on 22 April.
Pratt is due to stand trial at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 28 July where he will also be sentenced for the behaviour charge.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.