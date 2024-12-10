Gwynedd councillors have praised former leader, Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn who initially failed to apologise to victims of paedophile Neil Foden.
He later issued an apology when confirming he would step down as council leader in October.
At a full council meeting on 5 December, Cllr Nia Jeffreys became the new leader and led tributes to Cllr Siencyn, leader from 2017-2024 and local member for Dolgellau North Ward since 1996.
“His time has been characterised by his determination to ensure the voice of our county – particularly the voice of rural communities – is heard loud and clear,” she said.
“Without doubt, Dyfrig’s era as leader has coincided with some of the most challenging times we’ve seen in local government. Navigating Gwynedd through the pandemic required resilience and decisive action.
“Dyfrig has always prioritised the wellbeing of Gwynedd’s communities. When faced with the difficult task of serving at a time of financial austerity for local government, Dyfrig approached every decision with a focus on the long-term.
“If there is one legacy to his work, it is his advocacy and passion for the Welsh language.
“Dyfrig firmly believes negativity fosters despair. Despite challenges, he consistently stressed the positives, encouraging hope and celebrating progress when it came to the Welsh language and our culture.
“One of Dyfrig’s qualities is his ability to connect with people. Dyfrig could be negotiating a multi-million pound regional agreement for north Wales in the morning and enjoying a cuppa with Mrs Jones at the local support hub in the afternoon – all in a day’s work and both equally important to him.”
Independent group leader Cllr Angela Russell thanks Dyfrig for his hard work, saying he had “worked tirelessly”.
“I want to say thanks from the bottom of my heart for all he has done. Council will never be the same without him, but there may be fewer sparks flying!
“On behalf of the group I wish you well.”
Labour Liberal group leader Cllr Steve Churchman said: “Dyfrig appeared to glide into the leader role seamlessly, He has been a great advocate for the people of Gwynedd and has shown good, solid commitment to the job.
“We don’t always agree on direction, but you always listened to suggestions, I always feel comfortable that I can agree to disagree. He is not one to bear grudges, he is inclusive, listens and then makes a decision– a good quality for a leader.
“There is a saying, it can be lonely at the top. I recall a few weeks ago you said part of you wanted to ride off into the sunset and do the things you wanted to do.
“That shows the commitment of your leadership, you put your job before your own wishes. Now you have the opportunity of moving forward, to slow down to the pace of your life, to catch up on some of those things you want to do. You don’t have to ride off into the sunset.
Council chief executive Dafydd Gibbard also shared thanks on behalf of council staff.