TRIBUTES have been paid to a woman whose body was found in a river near Llanidloes as a man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
The discovery of the body of a woman in the River Severn at around 4pm on Sunday, 28 May sparked a murder investigation by Dyfed-Powys Police.
A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and police said he remains in police custody.
The identity of the woman was confirmed as Natalie Dean, from the Ford area of Shropshire, by police on Thursday, 1 June.
In a statement, the family of 34-year-old Natalie said: “We are distraught by the loss of our daughter and sister Natalie Dean, and she will be missed by us all.
“We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time.
“It has meant a lot to the whole family.
“We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so.
“As a family, we encourage members of the public to support the police and contact if you have any information of relevance.”
Dyfed-Powys Police said that officers are keen to speak to anyone who might have seen, or has dashcam footage of, a man and a woman in Llanidloes, or on the A470 between Llanidloes and Dolwen, on Saturday or Sunday.
“The woman is described as white, 5ft 4ins, of small build, with very long dreadlocks, which were past her waist,” a Dyfed-Powys Police Spokesperson said.
“She was wearing a grey coloured top, dark trousers and white trainers.
“The man is described as white, approximately 6ft, of stocky build with dreadlocks in his hair and a dark coloured bandana.
“He was wearing a short sleeve, high vis-style jacket, T-shirt, shorts and light-coloured trainers, and had a black bag with a single strap.
“He had a small, dark-coloured dog with him.”
Officers were also keen to speak to the person who gave the man and his dog a lift between Welshpool and Shrewsbury, dropping him off near the Dinky’s Dinahs layby on Sunday.
Officers are “not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this matter,” the Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson added.