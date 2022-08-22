Tributes paid to 27-year-old mother hit by car
A 27-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car.
Anna Llewelyn Roberts died following the collision, which happened on the outskirts of Pwllheli during the early hours of Saturday morning.
North Wales Police (NWP) are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident.
An NWP spokesperson said: “Sadly, a female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision which happened on the A499 Y Ffôr shortly after 2am on Saturday, 20 August.
“The collision involved a black coloured Ford Focus Estate which was travelling towards the Pwllheli area.
The family of 27-year-old Anna Llewelyn Roberts, who was local to the area, have paid the following tribute to her.
A statement released by police said: “Anna was a special partner, mum, daughter, sister, grand-daughter and friend. She was so proud of her young daughter Erin and she was her world. Her loving boyfriend Iwan, her family and her colleagues at Rondo Media were all that mattered to her. There are no words, no emotions that convey our loss, our lives will never be the same without Anna.”
Sergeant Emlyn Hughes from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Our profound sympathies are with Anna’s family at this difficult time.
“We are urging anybody who may have witnessed the collision and who are yet to speak to us, or anybody who may have been travelling in the area and who may have dashcam footage, to contact us as soon as possible to assist with our ongoing investigation.”
Anybody with information should contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 22000613331.
