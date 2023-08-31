TRIBUTES have been paid to an Abersytwyth sailor who has been found dead in France.
Steffan Rees, who had been in France playing rugby for the Combined Services team in the World Defence Rugby competition, was discovered on a rocky stretch of coast in Dinard, Brittany.
The 29-year-old, who had also played centre and fullback for Aberystwyth Rugby Club, is believed to have died in an accidental fall, according to reports in France.
The Royal Navy said it was working with the French authorities.
A Royal Navy Spokesperson said: "We can confirm the death of Royal Navy sailor, Able Seaman Steffan Rees of Aberystwyth.
"Our thoughts and sympathy are with his family and friends.
"We continue to assist the French authorities with their investigations and therefore are unable to comment further."
It is believed that Aberystwyth RFC's game against Kidwelly over the weekend has been postponed as a mark of respect.