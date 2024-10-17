Aberystwyth Town Football Club has paid tribute to supporter and Aber Stars Disability Club member Carwyn Daniel.
The club say they are “devastated” to hear of his passing.
Speaking on behalf of the club, Programme Editor Dilwyn Ellis Roberts said: “Most of you will have heard by now of the huge cloud that has enveloped the club, the town and the whole area with the loss of Carwyn Daniel from our midst.
“Words aren’t sufficient to attempt to convey the years of friendship that so many of us experienced in his company.
“Regardless of the club's ups and downs - and whatever the weather - Carwyn would be here at Park Avenue to support the Black and Greens.
“Carwyn was the first person many of us would look for after the final whistle, especially after a disappointing result!
“He would be blunt about the weaknesses but also unwavering in his confidence that better days were to come as he looked forward to the next game.
“There’s a saying that some people speak football and that some people speak football fluently! Carwyn belonged to the second group - he understood the game after a lifetime of following Aber and Liverpool and understood the history of those clubs.
“I remember Chris Coleman receiving a question from the floor when he came over to the John Charles Lounge several years ago and responding by saying that he had had the same conversation with Carwyn earlier in the evening and had had the opportunity to reflect on the discussion. A conversation about football with Carwyn was intelligent and knowledgeable with a passion in his support of the Green and Black.
“Originally from Goginan, Carwyn lived in Clos Silien - not far from Park Avenue. The town’s stadium was his second home from a very young age.”
Carwyn’s sister Nerys told Dilwyn: “Aberystwyth Town was a very big part of his life, going to watch the games at a young age and being looked after.
“We as a family left him there on his own to gain independence knowing that community was looking after him, and for that we are terribly grateful.
“The club is still a comfort to us at this time".
As well as being a supporter of the club, Carwyn was also one of the players of the Sêr Aber Stars team and enjoyed the camaraderie as they played at Park Avenue and in tournaments away from home.
Dilwyn added: “Football was not his only interest. He loved horses and broadcasting. He had worked with Radio Ceredigion, Radio Cymru, Radio Aber and Radio Cymru - he was a deft, confident broadcaster who came across as likable, warm, friendly and knowledgeable.
“There will be an opportunity on Saturday to remember one of the club's biggest supporters and to show our condolences to his parents, his sister Nerys and the rest of his family – Park Avenue will be an empty place without Carwyn but the memory of his company and support will stay with us forever.”