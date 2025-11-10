Lose yourself in the magic of Christmas at Penrhyn Castle and Garden where tradition and grandeur come together in a festive display that is as dramatic as the castle itself. Step back in time and discover how the Pennant family celebrated the festive period as you explore all the splendour of a traditional Victorian Christmas with ornate trees, sparkling lights and lavish decorations. Visit the Grand Hall which has been transformed into a winter wonderland, the Grand Staircase with its towering tree, and the Breakfast Room where you can take inspiration from the portraits around you to pose for a Christmas selfie. Don’t miss the Dining Room with its table set for a festive feast and the Victorian Kitchens which are filled with delicious scents of season.