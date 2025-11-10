The leaves have fallen from the trees and the nights are drawing in, which can mean only one thing – Christmas is almost here, and now is the perfect time to plan those special seasonal outings that make the festive period so memorable.
Across Wales, places cared for by National Trust Cymru are transforming into enchanting Christmas escapes, offering visitors the chance to soak up the magic of the season in some of the country’s most beautiful historic settings.
From grand houses and castles adorned with twinkling lights and traditional decorations, to crisp winter walks through frosty gardens, exciting family-friendly festive trails and Christmas markets brimming with local treats, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Whether you’re looking for a family day out, a moment of peace and reflection, or simply a touch of Christmas cheer, National Trust Cymru promises to make this festive season truly unforgettable.
For a full list, visit https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/wales/christmas, but here are more details of places in and around the Cambrian News region.
North Wales
Penrhyn Castle and Garden, Bangor
Lose yourself in the magic of Christmas at Penrhyn Castle and Garden where tradition and grandeur come together in a festive display that is as dramatic as the castle itself. Step back in time and discover how the Pennant family celebrated the festive period as you explore all the splendour of a traditional Victorian Christmas with ornate trees, sparkling lights and lavish decorations. Visit the Grand Hall which has been transformed into a winter wonderland, the Grand Staircase with its towering tree, and the Breakfast Room where you can take inspiration from the portraits around you to pose for a Christmas selfie. Don’t miss the Dining Room with its table set for a festive feast and the Victorian Kitchens which are filled with delicious scents of season.
If local history is more your thing, join Gwen the Kitchen Maid in an immersive experience organised in partnership with National Trust Cymru and the National Slate Museum on 6 December. Learn about Christmas traditions at Penrhyn Castle and how the Christmases of those in nearby Bethesda were impacted by the Great Penrhyn Quarry Strike of 1900-1903, the longest industrial dispute in British history.
If you’ve visiting with younger explorers, make your own Christmas card or thank you card in the Butler’s Pantry and watch out for the handmade wooden animals that have made their way into the castle - you’ll find mice, rabbits and hedgehogs enjoying the festive scenes. There’s also storytelling with Siwan Llynor on 12 December and performances by magician Jay Gatling on 13 and 14 December – so there’s plenty to keep the whole family entertained.
Plan your visit: Penrhyn Castle and Garden is open Thursday-Sunday from 27 November - 21 December and 27 December - 1 January, 10am-4pm. Last entry to the castle 45 minutes before closing. For more information visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/penrhyn-castle-and-garden.
Plas Newydd House and Garden, Anglesey
Get ready to jingle all the way to the dance floor this Christmas at Plas Newydd’s ever-popular Silent Disco. Everyone’s invited so swap your reindeer antlers for headphones, put on your dancing shoes, and get ready to celebrate the festive season in style.
Enter the house where a twinkling 9-foot Christmas tree will be waiting to greet you, and head to the Music Room, where the 5th Marquess of Anglesey, fondly known as the ‘Dancing Marquess’ once held his own Christmas parties. Our dancing styles may have changed over the last 100 years, but it's still a great place for a party. So put on your best festive outfit, choose your music – whether it’s 90s pop or Christmas hits - and get ready to dance the day away under a rainbow of disco lights.
Once you’re all danced out, grab a hot drink and festive treat from the Old Dairy Café and enjoy a peaceful stroll through the scenic garden, woodland and parkland, and soak up the breathtaking views across the Menai Strait and onto Eryri (Snowdonia) – they’re at their very best with a sprinkling of snow or glistening with frost. Don’t miss the chance to snap a family selfie in the Courtyard too, where a 7-foot wreath and 100 golden stars provide the perfect backdrop.
Plan your visit: Plas Newydd House and Garden is open 10.30am-4pm on Saturdays and Sundays from 29 November to 28 December, with additional dates on 22-24 December and 29-31 December. Access to the house is for the silent disco only (booking essential). For more information visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/plas-newydd-house-and-garden
Bodnant Garden, Conwy
Bodnant Garden is the perfect place to escape the chaos of Christmas preparations or to reconnect with loved ones during the festive period. So, while everyone else rushes about shopping and wrapping, pull on your walking boots and clear your head as you explore 80-acres of world-class garden.
Breathe in the crisp air heavy with the scent of pine and damp earth and wander along quiet paths beneath the bare branches of champion trees, hearing only the sound of your own footsteps and the occasional birdcall. See bright holly berries, the glint of winter sunlight on the lake, and sweeping views of the snow-dusted Carneddau mountains. A stroll here, followed by a warm drink in the tearoom, is a perfect reminder that slowing down can be the best gift of the season.
Plan your visit: Bodnant Garden is open daily 10am-4pm. Closed 24-26 December. For more information visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/bodnant-garden
Mid-Wales
Llanerchaeron, Ceredigion
Make a note in your calendar for one of the most magical events of the season - the annual Christmas Fair at Llanerchaeron, taking place from 5–7 December. Step into the festive spirit as you soak up twinkling lights, joyful music, and the irresistible scent of seasonal treats.
Explore over 70 stalls showcasing the very best of local craftsmanship from handmade decorations and unique artisan gifts to delicious local produce and festive treats. Whether you’re searching for the perfect present or simply want to soak up the atmosphere, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
After you’ve explored everything that the fair has to offer, experience the joy of a traditional Christmas at Llanerchaeron inside the elegant Georgian Villa. With fairy lights and beautiful decorations, dressed trees and natural garlands, you’re sure to leave bursting with festive spirit.
Plan your visit: Llanerchaeron and the Christmas Fair are open 5-7 December, 10am-4pm. For more information visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/llanerchaeron
Powis Castle and Garden, Welshpool
This festive season, step into a world of enchantment at Powis Castle where the first floor has been transformed into a Narnia-inspired winter wonderland. Feel the icy magic of the season as you explore the grand State Rooms which have been reimagined into a shimmering landscape of frost and fantasy and let twinkling lights and ornate decorations guide you through a storybook realm brought to life. Little ones will love spotting the tiny mice dressed for their frosty adventure amongst the decorations.
For a real Christmas spectacle, visit after dark from 12-22 December when sparkling projections dance across the castle’s medieval walls. Enjoy a cup of rich hot chocolate or a glass of mulled wine as the castle twinkles in the crisp night air before venturing into the festive fairytale inside.
On selected days, children can also join Father Christmas for breakfast in the Bodley Stables Bookshop. Watch little faces light up as Father Christmas makes his magical entrance and after breakfast, gather by the Christmas tree for a festive story and to collect a small gift to take away from this enchanting experience (booking essential).
Plan you visit: Powis Castle and Garden is open daily 29 November – 4 January (closed 25 and 26 December). Castle 11am-3.30pm (last entry 3pm) and garden 10am-4pm. Late-night opening and Christmas Illuminations from 12 to 22 December, 4.30pm-7pm. Breakfast with Father Christmas: Saturdays and Sundays, 29 November – 14 December, 8.45-10.15am (booking is essential). For more information visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/powis-castle-and-garden
South Wales
Dinefwr, Carmarthenshire
Experience the season’s charm come alive through a celebration of local talent, flavours, and festivities at the Dinefwr Christmas Fair. Discover dozens of exhibitors, indulge in delicious regional food, and enjoy lively entertainment - all set against the stunning backdrop of Dinefwr in its winter glory.
Alongside the excitement of the fair, Newton House will also be beautifully transformed for Christmas, creating a festive and enchanting atmosphere for all to enjoy. Don’t miss the traditional Creatures of Dinefwr Christmas Tree, where seven new decorations will be joining those that already hold a place in visitors’ hearts. From a red kite and a tawny owl to an egret and one of the White Park cattle – which will be your favourite? After exploring, relax by the fireside in the café and enjoy a festive treat or luxurious hot chocolate as you soak in the magical surroundings.
After Christmas, shake off the post-festive blues by celebrating one of Wales’ most well-known customs - the Mari Lwyd meaning ‘Grey Mare’. Enjoy a warming drink, lively music and the playful antics of Mari and her merry gang as they take part in the mischievous pwnco ritual – see them exchanging rude rhymes as they try to gain entry to Newton House to ensure good fortune for the following year. Known for their cheeky tricks and playful spirit, Mari and her companions promise mischief, laughter, and a truly memorable experience.
Plan your visit: Dinefwr is open 10.30am-3.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays from 29 November to 19 December, and daily from 20 December to 4 January. Closed 24 and 25 December. The Dinefwr Christmas Fair runs 21-23 November, 10am-4pm and the Mari Lwyd event runs on 31 December and 3 January, 6-7pm. For more information visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/dinefwr
