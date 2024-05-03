TRIBUTES are being paid to former Aberystwyth RFC captain and local businessman, Dewi Gwynne.
Dewi, who was a stalwart of the rugby club, has passed away this week, aged 58.
In a post on social media, Aberystwyth Rugby Club said: "We as a club are saddened to inform you of the passing of our former player, Captain, friend and stalwart of Aberystwyth RFC.
"Dewi was a larger than life character who lit up the lub with his presence.
"We extend our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to Nicol, Deian, Deri, Anne and the Gwynne family during this heartbreaking time."
Dewi was also a well-known businessman in the region, running the Cross Foxes near Dolgellau and the Hafod Hotel in Devil's Bridge.
Friends are planning to meet in Yr Hen Llew Du this evening from 6pm to raise a glass for Dewi.