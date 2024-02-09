Paul, who performed and recorded with an endless selection of household names in rock’n’roll, died on 31 January. A music industry guru, influencer, journalist, prolific collector of art and memorabilia and an avid collector and world leading expert in vintage guitars, he was also a television contributor, composer/arranger, a marketer, A & R specialist, management and production expert, and an ardent fisherman. Latterly he became a guitar designer of note, designing of a range of over 20 different Paul Brett Signature model Vintage® guitars based upon many of his favourite American “working Men’s guitars” of the 1930’s. His last Vintage® project, the just released Fret-Dancer Series, was created in memory of Paul’s old twelve string aficionado buddy Johnny Joyce, who passed away 20 years ago to the day of Paul’s passing, and will be a fitting and enduring memorial to them both.