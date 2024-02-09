Tributes have been paid to Pwllheli’s Paul Brett, 76, one of the world’s most famous twelve string acoustic guitar players.
Paul, who performed and recorded with an endless selection of household names in rock’n’roll, died on 31 January. A music industry guru, influencer, journalist, prolific collector of art and memorabilia and an avid collector and world leading expert in vintage guitars, he was also a television contributor, composer/arranger, a marketer, A & R specialist, management and production expert, and an ardent fisherman. Latterly he became a guitar designer of note, designing of a range of over 20 different Paul Brett Signature model Vintage® guitars based upon many of his favourite American “working Men’s guitars” of the 1930’s. His last Vintage® project, the just released Fret-Dancer Series, was created in memory of Paul’s old twelve string aficionado buddy Johnny Joyce, who passed away 20 years ago to the day of Paul’s passing, and will be a fitting and enduring memorial to them both.
Paul is survived by his devoted and beloved partner of 42 years, Michele Breeze, who requests donations are made to the West Gwynedd branch of the RSPCA in Pwllheli in lieu of flowers. Paul will be missed by all and remembered fondly. His funeral will take place at Bangor Crematorium on Friday, 23 February at 11am, preceded a goodbye tour of Pwllheli by the funeral cortege leaving from outside News Plus, 59 High Street, at 9.30am. A celebration of Paul’s life will take place at The Glyn y Weddw Arms, Llanbedrog, from around 1.30pm. R.S.V.P. please to [email protected].