Tributes have been paid to former Plaid Cymru leader and Meirionnydd MP, Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas, who has died aged 78.
Current leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS described Dafydd’s passing as “a huge loss to Welsh politics and the civic life of Wales”, calling him “one of the most influential figures of his generation”.
Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas became the youngest Member of the 1974 UK Parliament. As the First Assembly’s Presiding Officer he “made a priceless contribution in laying the firm foundations of devolution,” he went on.
Mr ap Iorwerth said his personal friend was an influential figure.
“His love for our nation, its language and culture was unwavering,” he added.
“On behalf of Plaid Cymru, I extend our sincerest condolences to Dafydd’s family.”
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts said: “As the Member of Parliament for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Mair and the entire family of Dafydd Elis-Thomas following this very sad news.
“Dafydd Êl was a tremendous figure in the public life of Wales, and an inspiration to generations all over Wales.
“I have spoken to so many people in the constituency, and especially in Meirionnydd, who tell me how Dafydd's politics had passionately inspired them as young people.
“As Plaid Cymru's first Member of Parliament for Meirionnydd, and then as a Member of the Senedd, a Member of the House of Lords, and a Welsh Government minister, he played a central role in shaping the political landscape of our nation.
“His tireless work and his commitment to Wales, its people, and its democracy has left a huge mark on our history.
“Dafydd was also absolutely key in strengthening our young democracy as Llywydd of the Senedd. His contributions, often behind the scenes, to the development of the Senedd were crucial in order to create the stronger democracy we have today.
“His ability to build bridges across political divisions and his deep passion for Welsh culture and identity earned him the respect of colleagues across the political spectrum.
“Dafydd was a colourful politician and never boring. He will be greatly missed, not only by his family and friends but by everyone who believes in the vision of a stronger, more confident Wales. We will remember his contribution and the legacy he leaves behind.”
The Llywydd of the Senedd, Elin Jones MS said: “It is hard to imagine Welsh political life without Dafydd Elis-Thomas.
“Since the early 1970s he has been omnipresent, having served in the House of Commons, the House of Lords and our Senedd.
“As the Senedd’s first Presiding Officer, he was keen to establish a modern democracy from the start, learning from other Parliaments what to do, and what not to do.
“He became the keeper of the Welsh constitution but was always prepared to think outside the box.
“He can rightly be called our Senedd’s founding father.
“We mourn his loss and hold his family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.”
Welsh Conservatives, Darren Millar MS said:
“Lord Elis-Thomas was a titan of Welsh politics; his passing is a great loss.
“No one could ever argue that he didn’t have a deep love for Wales and Welsh people.
“My prayers and sympathies are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”
Gwynedd council leader, Cllr Nia Jeffreys, said: "On behalf of Plaid Cymru Gwynedd Councillors, we extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Dafydd Elis-Thomas at this sad time.
“Dafydd was a friend to Plaid Cymru Gwynedd ouncillors for many years.
“His influence on a local, county and national level was vast.
A number of Plaid councillors and grassroots members have countless stories about Dafydd's work and contribution to local people's lives.
“Thank you, Dafydd, for your contribution to Gwynedd, Dwyfor Meirionnydd and Wales.”