Tributes have been paid to Criccieth councillor, Eirwyn Williams, who passed away this week.
Cyngor Gwynedd paid tribute to the late councillor, who represented the Criccieth ward on the county council and was also a town councillor for 45 years.
Cyngor Gwynedd said: "He had represented the Cricieth ward on Cyngor Gwynedd since 2012 and during his time as a local member, was a current member and former Chair of the Language Committee and a member of the Dwyfor Area Committee along with other committees and working groups.
"He was also a faithful member of Cricieth Town Council for over 45 years.
"He was a former governor of Ysgol Treferthyr and a strong supporter of the work to build a new primary school in the town. "
Councillor Medwyn Hughes, Chair of Cyngor Gwynedd, added: "We heard with sadness about the passing of Councillor Eirwyn Williams.
"Eirwyn was a gentleman who served his area faithfully for many years.
"He was a friend to many and highly regarded among councillors across the council.
"He always wanted the best for his area and for the county.
"We are thinking of his family in their bereavement."