Tributes have been paid to an Aberystwyth University student and mother-of-one who suddenly passed away.
Rukayat Bukola Akinfolarin moved to the town to study for a master's degree before a painful migraine saw her admitted to Bronglais Hospital, where she died 18 days later – just before Christmas.
She is survived by her young son, husband and her family in her home country of Nigeria.
But it has not yet been confirmed how she died or what she was diagnosed with - while those close to her have requested a post-mortem examination.
Professor Tim Woods, from the university’s School of Management and Business where she studied, described her as an ‘inspiration’ and a ‘dedicated student'.
A fundraising page has been set up by her friend Edore Akpokodje to raise funds for her funeral and support her grieving family. It has already raised £2,700 of a £5,000 target.
Mr Akpokodje wrote: “Bukola... attended her classes diligently until a sudden headache that became too constant, possibly a migraine, made her visit the hospital.
“Unfortunately, she passed away before Christmas of unknown and undiagnosed causes after staying 18 days in the hospital - leaving her husband and their very young son.
“A post-mortem has been requested to ascertain exactly what went wrong, because the migraine stopped but a lot of other clinical issues still need to be answered to confirm her demise.
“According to her husband, Bukola was regarded as the pillar and rallying point for her family. She was also loved by her friends and students at the university.
“I have spoken with Bukola’s husband and have asked if it is possible (for our petition) to support them with any funeral costs - as there have been so many messages asking how they can help.
“I am also hoping to raise some money to help Bukola’s husband and son through such a tough time - especially as this has happened right on top of Christmas - to lighten the suffering.
“Bukola was a fantastic woman, mother, wife, friend, sister and daughter. Let us pull together as a community and show just how much she is loved and she will be dearly missed!”
Professor Woods sent an email to students, saying: “It is with great sadness that we share with you the very sad news that Rukayat Bukola Akinfolarin has passed away.
“Bukola was a dedicated student. Like her Nigerian colleagues she travelled, with her family, many miles from home to pursue her education. She worked hard and was determined to do well.
“Bukola navigated her way around an unfamiliar location and teaching system and, in doing so, she achieved things that most of us would not have the confidence to attempt.
“Her determination lives on as inspiration for us all.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to Bukola’s family and those closest to her at this most difficult time.”
Bukola’s funeral service took place on Saturday (21 January) at St Michael’s Church in Aberystwyth.