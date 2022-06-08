Tributes paid to language activist

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of a Talgarreg man who “gave his life and soul for the Welsh and Wales.”

Cen Llwyd, a minister, Welsh language campaigner and activist, passed away thise week aged 70.

He will also be remembered as a language activist and avid pacifist who was involved in the campaign to prevent nuclear weapons being located at Greenham Common in Berkshire in the 1980s.

Ceredigion MS Elin Jones said that Mr Llwyd’s passing was “very sad news”.

“He gave his life and soul for the Welsh and Wales,” Ms Jones said.

“And for his community and his creed.