Tributes have been paid to the longest-serving member of Côr Meibion Trelawnyd.
The choir said it was “with great sadness” that they report Ednyfed Williams’ passing.
“He joined the choir over 66 years ago and was active to the last; singing at our St David’s Concert on 2nd March, and even serenading his nurses following his admission to hospital after a fall,” a choir social media post explained last month.
“He enjoyed passing on his love of Welsh culture and music and mentored many new and young choristers.
“Among the most loyal and committed choristers Ednyfed was always one of the first to arrive at rehearsals. He enjoyed the companionship and camaraderie of choir life and following the passing of his beloved wife Eirlys in 2009 took great solace from the friendships he forged in the choir.
“He was a wonderful raconteur and acted as compère for many concerts.
“We will all miss Ednyfed’s sonorous bass voice and his wicked sense of humour.
“We offer our sincere condolences to his children Delyth, Meredydd and Dylan and their respective families. “Ednyfed’s dedication and love of Côr Meibion Trelawnyd will live long in our memories. RIP old friend.”
The Cambrian News featured the retired teacher choir journey last June.
He was three when the choir formed in 1933. On 1 July 2023, he took his place in the bass section at their 90th anniversary concert, alongside tenor and Go Compare star Wynne Evans at Rhyl’s Pavilion Theatre.
In 2021 the choir featured in the documentary, Men Who Sing, directed by Ednyfed’s son, Dylan. It went on to win a BAFTA Cymru award with Dylan named best director in the factual category.
Ednyfed was born in Frongoch where the family lived in the house once occupied by the manager of the Royal Welsh Whisky Distillery.
“My father was a good baritone and his brother, Owain, who lived in Trefnant and worked on the railway, was well-known as a very fine bass,” Ednyfed said last year.
“My daughter is a very good soprano and my two sons both have very good baritone voices but they don’t sing now.
“Singing is well-known for being good for your health. It’s wonderful for your breathing and for your chest.”
Ednyfed was in the choir for all seven of its National Eisteddfod wins – the first in 1964 – and travelled to Canada Germany, France and Holland with them.