Tributes have been paid to a man who died in a collision on the A470.
Mark Morris, 54, from Swansea, died in a crash on the A470 between Llangurig and Rhayader on Sunday, 4 August.
In a statement issued by Dyfed-Powys Police, his family said: "Mark was a loving father, loyal friend, and an overwhelmingly popular member of the motorcycling community.
“He was cherished by all those he met and was happiest when out on his bike. Mark spent a large part of his life working for the Royal Mail in South Wales, and he will be sorely missed by those members of the Post Office family who he worked closely with.
“His family are devastated at the loss of their father and have asked for privacy during this difficult time."
Officers continue to conduct enquiries into the collision, which happened at about 4.40pm on Sunday, 4 August.
Investigating officers would particularly like to speak to any motorists who were in the area at that time who have dash cam in their vehicles.
If you can help, please contact the police, quoting reference 24*677846, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101.