Tributes paid to world-renowned professor

TRIBUTES have been paid to Emeritus Professor and world-renowned theatre practitioner, Mike Pearson.

He became a lecturer at Aberystwyth University’s Theatre, Film and Television Studies department in 1997, and was professor of performance studies there between 1999 and 2014.

He was a professional theatre maker with Transitions Trust community arts project (1971-72) and RAT Theatre, co-director of Cardiff Laboratory Theatre (1973-80) and Brith Gof Theatre Company (1981-97).

He also continued to create theatre as a solo artist as well as with artist/designer Mike Brookes. He is also well-known for his work with National Theatre Wales and with senior performers’ group Good News From The Future.

Professor Anwen Jones, pro vice-chancellor for the Faculty of Arts and Social Science at Aberystwyth University said: “It was with great sadness that we heard of the death of Emeritus Professor Mike Pearson. His contribution to the world of theatre - as a member of the university’s department of Theatre, Film and Television Studies and a progressive producer and director – has been remarkable and put Welsh theatre firmly on the international stage. He was an inspiration to generations of students who studied here at Aberystwyth University, and Brith Gof productions such as Pax and Y Gododdin will be remembered for their striking and challenging visual content, and the exceptional experiences they offered to audiences. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Heike, who is also a former member of staff here at Aberystwyth University.”

Professor Simon Banham, head of the department of Theatre, Film and Television Studies at Aberystwyth University, said: “It is no exaggeration to say that Mike’s work as a theatre maker and in the field of performance studies has influenced a generation of practitioners both in the UK and on an international stage. Through his productions and his writings Mike’s influence has reached a global audience of artists and academics. His work has inspired many of us over the years, those that studied under him or worked alongside him here in Aberystwyth as well as those that collaborated with him professionally, we will always be grateful for that experience.”

The National Theatre of Wales also paid tribute.