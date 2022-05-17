Tributes to Every Day Was Summer author

TRIBUTES have been paid to Lieutenant colonel (retired) Oliver Wynne Hughes, who has died at the age of 90.

Lt. col. Hughes, who was born in Pwllheli and retired to Llan Ffestiniog, is known for writing Every Day Was Summer, a tale of three sisters from Harlech.

His son, Andrew, said: “Every Day Was Summer by my father Oliver Wynne Hughes is by and large the tale of three sisters who grew up in the Welsh town of Harlech in the years before the First World War.

“Their stories - some sad, some amusing, but all of them endearing - light up the pages of this book.”

He added: “Wynne spent many years in the British Army retiring to live in Llan Ffestiniog and here he took up the role of bursor at Harlech College, coming full circle if your will. He was born in Pwllheli in 1932 and spent the war as a child with his family in Blaenau Ffestiniog.

“Of course, Oliver will be missed but remembered and loved by many and this social history document will be in some way his letter to Harlech and his Welsh roots.”

Lt. col. Hughes died peacefully at the age of 90 in Hereford on 6 May. He was surrounded by his family.

Loving husband to wife Kim (deceased) and survived by his children Caroline, Sara and Andrew, he had eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.