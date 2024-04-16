Three South Caernarfon Creameries employees are retiring with an impressive 117 years of service between them.
Morgan Owen, Gwyn Jones and Peredur Williams leave with lifelong friendships and fond memories. From earthquakes to frightening flights and early morning calls, they have many stories from their time at the creamery.
Morgan has worked at the creamery for 45 years, first in the cheese area and then running the whey plant.
He said: “I have always liked coming to work here, doing the best in my job and meeting different people. I have never had the desire to leave. I’ve seen many things, but I think the most surprising a big earthquake that shook the room.
“While it is sad to leave my colleagues and friends at the creamery, and a shame that I will not have the chance to work in the new whey plant, I’m looking forward to retirement.”
Gwyn from Clynnog Fawr has worked for the creamery for 42 years. He joined in 1982, working on the technical side of cheesemaking.
He said: “My work at the creamery was varied and I never considered an alternative career. I have worked within the Technical department for most part managing quality assurance, also supporting the environmental services in recent years. I will miss working with my colleagues, many of who have become friends but I will have plenty to keep me busy home on the farm and I hope I will have more time to watch the rugby and football.”
With 30 years’ experience at the creamery, Peredur said: “When I started the job I hoped I would be working here for many years, but didn’t quite expect I’d be here for so long, which just shows how rewarding it’s been. I have loved working with the people at the creamery and all the farmers who make the company what it is. It has been a very interesting job and I’ve worked with lots of characters along the way, though I won’t miss the phone ringing at 6am on a Sunday morning!”
Peredur recalled a nail-biting experience on one of his business trips. He said: “It was July 1997, and I was one of six managers travelling on a small aeroplane from Dinas Dinlle to Goldenvale, southern Ireland. The return flight was a nightmare with no radar or radio working on the aircraft and one of the engines kept failing.”
Hair-raising experiences aside, Peredur who lives in Rhydyclafdy, is looking forward to retirement and spending more time with his family, travelling, brewing beer and doing a little bit of farming.
Managing Director Alan Wyn Jones said: “Morgan, Gwyn and Peredur have truly given a lifetime of service to the Creamery.
“They have contributed greatly to the success and growth of the business, and the level of service they’ve given is testament to the high standards of their work and the regard that they are held in.
“We thank them for their incredible service and wish the three of them a very happy and healthy well-deserved retirement.”