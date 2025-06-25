Gwynedd Council would like to hear from people who are interested in a career in care.
The council has organised an informal recruitment event to find residential workers for the new children's residential home in Dinorwig.
The drop-in event will take place between 4pm and 7pm, on Wednesday, 16 July at the Celtic Royal Hotel, Caernarfon.
The session will be an opportunity for people of all ages who want to build a career in care to meet the team and have an informal chat about the jobs available and what it means to work in this vital sector.
Cllr Menna Trenholme, Cabinet Member for Children and Supporting Families, said: “This is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to make a real difference in the lives of the children and young people of Gwynedd to find out about the work opportunities available. We are looking for caring, dedicated people, who are ready for a new challenge.
“We welcome people who are at the start of their career journeys as well as those who want to change course and want to bring their experiences from other fields with them. All sorts of experiences from the world of education, work and life will enrich what we can offer vulnerable children and young people.
“Cyngor Gwynedd is a great place to work – as an organisation we are proud to be a supportive and ambitious employer, offering development opportunities, an attractive benefits package, and the opportunity to earn while learning. Any successful candidates would be supported to grow and thrive in their careers.”
For more information about employment opportunities in care with Gwynedd Council, visit www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/Dare2Care or e-mail [email protected]
