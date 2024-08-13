Oliver Bennett, Stephen Greig and Chris Harrison first got involved with the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways (F&WHR) as young volunteers in 1999.
The trio have now each clocked up 25 years working and volunteering on the railway.
They joined on 4 August as members of ‘Young Volunteers Week’ (known then as “Kids’ Week”) in their early teens, teaming up to run the 10:40 ‘Mountain Spirit’ departure from Harbour Station. Stephen was a guard, Chris a volunteer driver, and Oliver an on-train steward.
Stephen, who is now the F&WHR Visitor Experience Manager, said: “The team working on “Kids’ Week” were passionate about making the railway as inclusive and open as possible to volunteers.
“Group leader Eileen Clayton MBE encouraged and engaged people at a level suitable and safe for them, ensuring volunteering was possible for everyone – matching peoples’ skill sets and levels of ability to volunteering roles.
“It is important not only say just how much our volunteers do for the railway, but the other way around as well. The railway has taught all three of us many skills, life lessons and experiences.
“Thanks to these skills Oliver and I have had the opportunity to work here full-time. Chris was also a paid staff member but moved on to drive for other railway companies - again, using the skills learnt on the F&WHR.”
Oliver, now F&WHR On Train Services Supervisor, added: “I did not expect, when I started all those years ago, to work my way up to a senior position. It is fun working here, and busy, and you make lifelong friendships.”
Chris Harrison, who drives for mainline TOC ‘Great Western Railway’ now said: “The best thing about being here, as well as the friends, has been qualifying as a driver - that was what I wanted to do when I first visited the railway.”
In 2007 Chris became the railway’s then youngest qualified steam loco driver.
The trio reunited to run a F&WHR train on their 25th anniversary.
“I am looking forward now to clocking up 30 years as a volunteer!” Chris added.
Also marking a milestone is guard, Matt Hall, who joined at just under 14 years old in 2004. He was too young to take part properly in the Young Person’s volunteer week, so had to bring his mum along.
Undeterred, he is now a key member of the volunteering staff.
Matt said of his 20th anniversary that “passengers on ‘The Quarryman’ really added to the occasion. As I walked through the train checking tickets each carriage applauded once they learnt the significance of the day to me.
“It felt a bit emotional.”
F&WHR General Manager, Paul Lewin, congratulated all four, calling them “a real asset to our railway”.
“I hope the 2024 cohort from ‘Young Volunteers Week’ follow in their footsteps.
“Volunteering is how I began my career. I would encourage anyone thinking about volunteering here to give it a go and become part of something special.”
