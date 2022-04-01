Trio to head through Gwynedd and Powys on 160-mile trek for Ukraine

A family will depart today (Monday) on a gruelling 160-mile hike across Wales in aid of Ukrainian refugees.

The route, from Caernarfon to Porthcawl, will take father and sons Michael, David and Richard Hnyda through Beddgelert, Maentwrog, Trawsfynydd, Dolgellau, Corris, Machynlleth, Llanidloes and Rhayader.

The trio, from Porthcawl, want to take on the 160-mile hike across some of Wales’ most challenging terrain to raise money for British Ukrainian Aid.

They plan on completing the journey in just six days, passing through both Snowdonia and the Brecon Beacons. The journey is in memory of their Ukrainian grandfather, Wolodymyr, with the 160 miles representing the distance he would have walked from his village in western Ukraine to the nearest safe border with Poland.

Wolodymyr Hnyda ( The Hnyda family )

They have raised £22,000 so far for the people of Ukraine and are hopeful that in the week of the walk they will be able to significantly increase the amount to provide medical and humanitarian aid for Ukrainian Refugees.

David said: “Our grandfather fought across Europe for Ukrainian independence. He eventually ended up in South Wales and became a proud adopted Welshman and British Citizen. As young men we recognised his qualities of warmth, kindness, resilience and stoicism; values which are now on display to the world by the brave Ukrainian people.

“Like most people we were horrified at the scenes following the invasion of Ukraine and knew we needed to do something to help. Walking the same distance our grandfather did in 1942 to escape the occupying Russian regime will give the trek a poignant significance that will make helping the Ukrainian people even more special”

To follow their progress or join them on a leg of the walk, more information can be found at their website: www.walktofreedom.co

The Itinerary

​Monday 4 April - Day 1 - 43.1km - 8am Caernarfon Castle towards Beddgelert, finishing the day in Maentwrog

Tuesday 5 April - Day 2 - 39.2 km - Leave Meantwrog at 8am and head south towards Dolgellau and then on towards Machynlleth, finishing the day at the Centre for Alternative Technology.

Wednesday 6 April - Day 3 - 45.6 km - Leaving Machynlleth at 8am to head south east through the Glaslyn Nature Reserve towards Llanidloes and then south towards the finish in the small village of Nantgwyn

Thursday 7 April - Day 4 - 44.7 km - Leaving Nantgwyn at 8am to move south towards Rhayader and Garth, finishing just south of Llangammarch Wells in the small village of Tirabad

Friday 8 April - Day 5 - 44.9 km - Over the Brecon Beacons through Trecastle and towards Ystradgynlais via Craig-y-nos. Once through Ystradgynlais, south to Crynant ready for the final push!

