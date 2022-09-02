Trust awards prestigious plaque to Talyllyn Railway

In the summer of 1950, he wrote a letter to the Birmingham Post newspaper suggesting that a rescue of the Talyllyn be undertaken. He received sufficient positive response for a meeting of interested enthusiasts on 11 October 1950 when Rolt proposed the formation of a committee to look into the acquisition of the railway. The committee met for the first time on 23 October and immediately entered into negotiation with Haydn Jones’ executors, owners of the railway.