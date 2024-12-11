Round 1 GENERAL KNOWLEDGE

What famous pirate was born in Cardiff?

1: How many electoral college votes are need to win the US presidency? 270, 275, 278?

2: Who is Trump’s Vice-President elect?

3: Which US Vice-President couldn’t spell potato?

4: Where was the Commonwealth Heads of Government summit held in October?

5: Dwayne Fields recently took up this position after Bear Grylls stood down?

6: What country narrowly voted to join the EU in October?

7: What country is said to have sent at least 5,000 troops to Russia ?

8: Hosni Mubarak was president of what country for 30 years?

9: Harry Judd, Bill Bailey and Hamza Yassin have what in common?

10: Basophobia is the fear of what?

Round 2: FOOD AND DRINK

11: Bourbon, lemon juice and simple syrup. What’s the cocktail?

12: Celery, apples and walnuts combine in what salad?

13: What’s commonly referred to as “the fifth taste” coveted by chefs?

14: The combination of Persian and India food and flavours is known as what cuisine?

15: The Scoville scale measures what?

16: Louisiana French people developed this style of spicing?

17: 300 million servings of this instant food were served daily in 2023

18: What’s a large fillet of beef tenderloin in a rich creamy sauce?

19: Nori is made from what?

20: 180 degrees Celcius is rounded to 330, 350 or 380 Fahrenheit?

Round 3: HISTORY

21: What year was the Live Aid concert?

22: Who succeeded Elizabeth I to the English throne?

23: Henry VII – Henry Tudor – was born where in Wales in 1457?

24: Koffee Annan held what position?

25: Joseph Ratzinger was better known as whom?

26: What Nazi was tracked down in Argentina and put on trial is Israel in 1962

27: Who preceded Harry S Truman as US president?

28: Which royal wrote a series of children’s books basted on a helicopter?

29: General George Armstrong Custer led what military unit?

30: What Apollo mission limped back to Earth after blowing

oxygen tanks?

Round 4: GEOGRAPHY

31: What’s the highest point in Ceredigion?

32: How many RNLI stations are there in Wales, 20, 25, 30?

33: 15 died in a ferry tragedy where in Wales in 1966?

34: What’s the capital of Mongolia?

35: What’s the 3-letter airport code for Gatwick?

36: Sabena was the former national airline of what European country?

37: What unit of currency is used in Slovakia?

38: What’s the state capitol of Illinois?

39: Sellafield is located in what county?

40: How many county councillors are there in Ceredigion, 34, 37, 38?

5: SPORT

41: What British billionaire bought into Manchester United last year?

42: Who is the manager of Brentford FC

43: What city will host the 2028 Olympics?

44: What city hosted the Olympics in 1996?

45: What city will host the 2026 Commonwealth Games?

46: What city backed out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games?

47: Edward Edwards represented Britain in what Olympic Sport?

48: Solo Synchronised Swimming. Was it an Olympic sport, Yes or No?

49: The World Series. Name one of the two teams in the 2024 series.

50: Michael Smith won this competition in 2023. Who won in it 2024?

Round 6: ENTERTAINMENT

51: In 2021, which artist’s release, Easy On Me, was streamed 24 million times in a day?

52: Who is the lead singer of Guns & Roses?

53: Adam Levine is the lead singer of what group?

54: What singer died in a fatal balcony fall in Argentina in October?

55: In the Sky series Penguin, who plays the title role?

56: This bankrupt celebrity had a son with footballer Dwight Yorke?

57: Toby Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland have all played this character?

58: The Oscar winning song What Was I made for was in what movie?

59: These brothers directed Fargo and other dark comic movies?

60: Pulp fiction was released when: 1992, 1993, 1994?

7 SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

61: A NASA mission was launched in October to study which of Jupiter’s moons?

62: When launched, this telescope had blurry vision.

63: Computer whiz Linus Torvalds created what?

64: What’s the biggest-selling computer game of all time?

65: What computer whiz was known for only wearing a black polo-necked shirt

66: In what US state is Silicon Valley?

67: Samsung originated in what country?

68: What’s the periodic symbol for Radon?

69: Satoshi Nakamoto claims to have created what?

70: In computing terms, RAM is an acronym for what?

Round 8 GENERAL KNOWLEDGE

71: What is the capital of Colombia

72: What is the currency of Argentina

73: Who is the Prime Minister of Italy

74: Who is the wife of Rishi Sunak

75: Specifically, where does the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh meet?

76: The word ‘bungalow’ is taken from what Asian language?

77: What is 2024 in Roman numerals?

78: Wednesday’s child is full of woe, Thursday’s child…

79: Start Me Up is a song written by what band?

80: Who is the Governor of California?

Round 9: TRUE OR FALSE

81: An octopus that two hearts

82: Madonna’s real name is Madonna

83: The letter J only appears in one element in the Periodic table

84: Sloths have four fingers on each limb

85: Gary Lineker never received a yellow card as a professional

86: You can’t sneeze in your sleep

87: The Caesar salad was invented in France

88: Bananas are curved to grow towards the sun

89: O Positive is the most common bloodtype

90: It’s illegal to own a pet dog in Iran

Round 10: 5 LETTER P WORDS

91: Singing, or camping?

92: Schemes or navigates?

93: Flop on a couch, fall flat?

94: The cost of a wee

95: Seeing all of the colours

96: A hotelier’s daughter

97: Hammer money

98: A practical joke

99: A last night, for seaside walks

100: Pieces of places?

Round 11 GENERAL KNOWLEDGE

101: What’s the capital of the United Arab Emirates?

102: Who is Governor or the Bank of England?

103: Who is the UK minister for health?

104: In what capital city is the International Criminal Court based?

105: When will Haley’s Comet return? 2051, 2061, 2071?

106: Who was the second man on the Moon

107: Glossophobia is the fear of driving, fear of painting, fear of public speaking?

108: What currency is used in Greece?

109: What’s the capital of Tennessee?

110: The buff back, cotton patch and greyleg are all breeds of what bird?

Round 12: FOOD AND DRINK

111: An alternative name for eggplant?

112: An alternative name for coriander?

113: Australians call it capsicum. We call it?

114: It’s a cocktail of equal parts gin, red vermouth and Campari?

115: What’s the main element of nori?

116: Dry white wine, white vinegar, butter and shallots are combined to make what sauce?

117: Pasteis de nata are the classic desert tarte of what country?

118: What Japanese word is used to describe a delicious savoury taste?

119: After sugar is refined from cane or beet, made, what’s the thick brown leftover substance called?

120: It’s a dish made of thinly-sliced potatoes baked in a heavy cream and cheese-based sauce, with garlic, nutmeg and seasonings?

Round 13: HISTORY

121: Who shot Robert Kennedy in June, 1968?

122: In what year did Charles and Diana marry?

123: What’s unique about Prime Minister Spencer Perceval (1809 -1812)?

124: What year was the Gunpower Plot? 1601, 1603, 1605?

125: U Thant held what office when he died?

126: Do they know it’s Christmas time was released in what year?

127: Biafra’s attempt to break away from what nation led to a three-year civil war?

128: Kampuchea was a short-lived official name for what nation?

129: These are handmade from a bronze gun captured in the Crimean War?

130: What was the name of the Argentinian battleship suck by a British submarine during the Falklands War?

Round 14: GEOGRAPHY

131: What’s the capital city of the Maldives?

132: The environmental COP summit in Azerbaijan has wrapped up in what city in late November?

133: What’s the most southerly capital city in Europe?

134: What’s the most northerly capital city in Europe?

135: Roman Bridge holds what distinction in Wales over the past 12 months?

136: How many local authorities – as unitary county or county boroughs are there in Wales? 22,24, 25?

137: What’s the capital of Angola?

138: What’s the largest of the Canary Islands?

139: What’s the capital of Madeira?

140: What’s the capital of Albania?

Round 15: SPORT

141: How many consecutive F1 titles has Max Verstappen just won?

142: Whose the men’s Wimbledon champion for 2024?

143: Rubin Amorim is the sixth manager United have had since Ferguson retired. Who acted as interim manager on Den Hag’s departure?

144: What’s the name of the Premier League referee currently suspended and under investigation?

145: Who is the current World Snooker Champion?

146: Where is the St Leger run? Doncaster, Goodwood, Haydock?

147: William Buick competes in what sport?

148: Since the 1970s, motorbike road racing has been dominated by this family from Northern Ireland?

149: Where do Luton Town play? Their home ground.

150: Where do Ipswich Town play? Their home ground.

Round 16: ENTERTAINMENT

151: What group had a hit with Vienna in 1981

152: Who will fill the ‘legend’ slot in 2025 at Glastonbury

153: Everybody Wants to Rule the World was a no 1 hit for what band in 1985?

154: Who had a hit in 1986 with West End Girls?

155: Who had a 1974 hit with Sweet Home Alabama?

156: Smoke on the Water was a seminal hit in 1972 for what band?

157: Hold me Close was a 1975 hit by whom?

158: Madonna had a hit with American Pie in 2000. Who sang the original 1971 hit?

159: Roger Waters, Dave Gilmour, Syd Barrett and Richard Wright together made up what best-selling band?

160: Rumours was the best-selling 1977 album by what band?

Round 17 SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

161: Gases that are stable and non-reactive are known as what?

1622: Hydrogen is the first element on the periodic table, Helium is second. What’s third?

163: What’s the sixth planet from the Sun in our solar system?

164: What’s the common name for safety device on a train called that kicks in if the driver becomes incapacitated?

165: What’s the alcohol limit in breath for drivers in Wales? 30 mgs/100 milligrams breath; 35 mgs/100, 40/100.

166: Who builds the Grenadier 4X4 modelled after the Land Rover Defender?

167: Aluminium is made by heating what mineral?

168: Where’s the world’s oldest underground train line?

169: The last Concorde flight was in what year? 2003, 2004, 2005?

170: The Channel Tunnel was completed in what year? 1992, 1994, 1996? 1994

Round 18 IT’s CHRISTMAS

171: Who wrote White Christmas?

172: If you added up all of the gifts in the 12 Days of Christmas, how many would there be? 354, 364, 374?

173: Ukrainian Christmas trees are decorated with fake cobwebs, True or False?

174: In Scandinavia, Santa rides a cow, True or False?

175: In what country was Silent Night first performed in 1816?

176: Oliver Cromwell banned Christmas. True or False?

177: According to Matalan, 75 per cent, 78 per cent or 82 per cent of UK people own a Christ jumper?

178: Who holds the record for most Christmas Number 1s

179: Who sang All I want for Christmas is You?

180: Fairytale of New York featured the Pogues and whom?

Round19: TRUE OR FALSE

181: Sloths see only in black and white and shades of grey

182: Bob Marley played professional football for 7 months

183: Captain Henry Morgan of rum and pirate fame was born in Cardiff

184: Bangor is the oldest cathedral city in Wales

185: Graham Henry coached Wales to their first even win over South Africa in 1992

186: Liquorice has been banned by Taliban in Afghanistan

187: Poppy seeds are illegal in Saudi Arabia

188: It is technically illegal to die in the House of Commons

189: The colour of the carpet in the House of Commons was an official secret

190: It is illegal for men to dye their hair bright colours in Singapore

Round 10: 5 LETTER F WORDS

191: A wave or a rare incident

192: Set up, a movie clip

193: Not true

194: Technical or tennis

195: Knocking down, a storey

196: Milled cereal

197: A narrow inlet from the sea in Scotland

198: Shape metal

199: A subject in which one excels

200: Not sure, about a confectionary

