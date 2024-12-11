Round 1 GENERAL KNOWLEDGE
1: How many electoral college votes are need to win the US presidency? 270, 275, 278?
2: Who is Trump’s Vice-President elect?
3: Which US Vice-President couldn’t spell potato?
4: Where was the Commonwealth Heads of Government summit held in October?
5: Dwayne Fields recently took up this position after Bear Grylls stood down?
6: What country narrowly voted to join the EU in October?
7: What country is said to have sent at least 5,000 troops to Russia ?
8: Hosni Mubarak was president of what country for 30 years?
9: Harry Judd, Bill Bailey and Hamza Yassin have what in common?
10: Basophobia is the fear of what?
Round 2: FOOD AND DRINK
11: Bourbon, lemon juice and simple syrup. What’s the cocktail?
12: Celery, apples and walnuts combine in what salad?
13: What’s commonly referred to as “the fifth taste” coveted by chefs?
14: The combination of Persian and India food and flavours is known as what cuisine?
15: The Scoville scale measures what?
16: Louisiana French people developed this style of spicing?
17: 300 million servings of this instant food were served daily in 2023
18: What’s a large fillet of beef tenderloin in a rich creamy sauce?
19: Nori is made from what?
20: 180 degrees Celcius is rounded to 330, 350 or 380 Fahrenheit?
Round 3: HISTORY
21: What year was the Live Aid concert?
22: Who succeeded Elizabeth I to the English throne?
23: Henry VII – Henry Tudor – was born where in Wales in 1457?
24: Koffee Annan held what position?
25: Joseph Ratzinger was better known as whom?
26: What Nazi was tracked down in Argentina and put on trial is Israel in 1962
27: Who preceded Harry S Truman as US president?
28: Which royal wrote a series of children’s books basted on a helicopter?
29: General George Armstrong Custer led what military unit?
30: What Apollo mission limped back to Earth after blowing
oxygen tanks?
Round 4: GEOGRAPHY
31: What’s the highest point in Ceredigion?
32: How many RNLI stations are there in Wales, 20, 25, 30?
33: 15 died in a ferry tragedy where in Wales in 1966?
34: What’s the capital of Mongolia?
35: What’s the 3-letter airport code for Gatwick?
36: Sabena was the former national airline of what European country?
37: What unit of currency is used in Slovakia?
38: What’s the state capitol of Illinois?
39: Sellafield is located in what county?
40: How many county councillors are there in Ceredigion, 34, 37, 38?
5: SPORT
41: What British billionaire bought into Manchester United last year?
42: Who is the manager of Brentford FC
43: What city will host the 2028 Olympics?
44: What city hosted the Olympics in 1996?
45: What city will host the 2026 Commonwealth Games?
46: What city backed out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games?
47: Edward Edwards represented Britain in what Olympic Sport?
48: Solo Synchronised Swimming. Was it an Olympic sport, Yes or No?
49: The World Series. Name one of the two teams in the 2024 series.
50: Michael Smith won this competition in 2023. Who won in it 2024?
Round 6: ENTERTAINMENT
51: In 2021, which artist’s release, Easy On Me, was streamed 24 million times in a day?
52: Who is the lead singer of Guns & Roses?
53: Adam Levine is the lead singer of what group?
54: What singer died in a fatal balcony fall in Argentina in October?
55: In the Sky series Penguin, who plays the title role?
56: This bankrupt celebrity had a son with footballer Dwight Yorke?
57: Toby Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland have all played this character?
58: The Oscar winning song What Was I made for was in what movie?
59: These brothers directed Fargo and other dark comic movies?
60: Pulp fiction was released when: 1992, 1993, 1994?
7 SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY
61: A NASA mission was launched in October to study which of Jupiter’s moons?
62: When launched, this telescope had blurry vision.
63: Computer whiz Linus Torvalds created what?
64: What’s the biggest-selling computer game of all time?
65: What computer whiz was known for only wearing a black polo-necked shirt
66: In what US state is Silicon Valley?
67: Samsung originated in what country?
68: What’s the periodic symbol for Radon?
69: Satoshi Nakamoto claims to have created what?
70: In computing terms, RAM is an acronym for what?
Round 8 GENERAL KNOWLEDGE
71: What is the capital of Colombia
72: What is the currency of Argentina
73: Who is the Prime Minister of Italy
74: Who is the wife of Rishi Sunak
75: Specifically, where does the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh meet?
76: The word ‘bungalow’ is taken from what Asian language?
77: What is 2024 in Roman numerals?
78: Wednesday’s child is full of woe, Thursday’s child…
79: Start Me Up is a song written by what band?
80: Who is the Governor of California?
Round 9: TRUE OR FALSE
81: An octopus that two hearts
82: Madonna’s real name is Madonna
83: The letter J only appears in one element in the Periodic table
84: Sloths have four fingers on each limb
85: Gary Lineker never received a yellow card as a professional
86: You can’t sneeze in your sleep
87: The Caesar salad was invented in France
88: Bananas are curved to grow towards the sun
89: O Positive is the most common bloodtype
90: It’s illegal to own a pet dog in Iran
Round 10: 5 LETTER P WORDS
91: Singing, or camping?
92: Schemes or navigates?
93: Flop on a couch, fall flat?
94: The cost of a wee
95: Seeing all of the colours
96: A hotelier’s daughter
97: Hammer money
98: A practical joke
99: A last night, for seaside walks
100: Pieces of places?
Round 11 GENERAL KNOWLEDGE
101: What’s the capital of the United Arab Emirates?
102: Who is Governor or the Bank of England?
103: Who is the UK minister for health?
104: In what capital city is the International Criminal Court based?
105: When will Haley’s Comet return? 2051, 2061, 2071?
106: Who was the second man on the Moon
107: Glossophobia is the fear of driving, fear of painting, fear of public speaking?
108: What currency is used in Greece?
109: What’s the capital of Tennessee?
110: The buff back, cotton patch and greyleg are all breeds of what bird?
Round 12: FOOD AND DRINK
111: An alternative name for eggplant?
112: An alternative name for coriander?
113: Australians call it capsicum. We call it?
114: It’s a cocktail of equal parts gin, red vermouth and Campari?
115: What’s the main element of nori?
116: Dry white wine, white vinegar, butter and shallots are combined to make what sauce?
117: Pasteis de nata are the classic desert tarte of what country?
118: What Japanese word is used to describe a delicious savoury taste?
119: After sugar is refined from cane or beet, made, what’s the thick brown leftover substance called?
120: It’s a dish made of thinly-sliced potatoes baked in a heavy cream and cheese-based sauce, with garlic, nutmeg and seasonings?
Round 13: HISTORY
121: Who shot Robert Kennedy in June, 1968?
122: In what year did Charles and Diana marry?
123: What’s unique about Prime Minister Spencer Perceval (1809 -1812)?
124: What year was the Gunpower Plot? 1601, 1603, 1605?
125: U Thant held what office when he died?
126: Do they know it’s Christmas time was released in what year?
127: Biafra’s attempt to break away from what nation led to a three-year civil war?
128: Kampuchea was a short-lived official name for what nation?
129: These are handmade from a bronze gun captured in the Crimean War?
130: What was the name of the Argentinian battleship suck by a British submarine during the Falklands War?
Round 14: GEOGRAPHY
131: What’s the capital city of the Maldives?
132: The environmental COP summit in Azerbaijan has wrapped up in what city in late November?
133: What’s the most southerly capital city in Europe?
134: What’s the most northerly capital city in Europe?
135: Roman Bridge holds what distinction in Wales over the past 12 months?
136: How many local authorities – as unitary county or county boroughs are there in Wales? 22,24, 25?
137: What’s the capital of Angola?
138: What’s the largest of the Canary Islands?
139: What’s the capital of Madeira?
140: What’s the capital of Albania?
Round 15: SPORT
141: How many consecutive F1 titles has Max Verstappen just won?
142: Whose the men’s Wimbledon champion for 2024?
143: Rubin Amorim is the sixth manager United have had since Ferguson retired. Who acted as interim manager on Den Hag’s departure?
144: What’s the name of the Premier League referee currently suspended and under investigation?
145: Who is the current World Snooker Champion?
146: Where is the St Leger run? Doncaster, Goodwood, Haydock?
147: William Buick competes in what sport?
148: Since the 1970s, motorbike road racing has been dominated by this family from Northern Ireland?
149: Where do Luton Town play? Their home ground.
150: Where do Ipswich Town play? Their home ground.
Round 16: ENTERTAINMENT
151: What group had a hit with Vienna in 1981
152: Who will fill the ‘legend’ slot in 2025 at Glastonbury
153: Everybody Wants to Rule the World was a no 1 hit for what band in 1985?
154: Who had a hit in 1986 with West End Girls?
155: Who had a 1974 hit with Sweet Home Alabama?
156: Smoke on the Water was a seminal hit in 1972 for what band?
157: Hold me Close was a 1975 hit by whom?
158: Madonna had a hit with American Pie in 2000. Who sang the original 1971 hit?
159: Roger Waters, Dave Gilmour, Syd Barrett and Richard Wright together made up what best-selling band?
160: Rumours was the best-selling 1977 album by what band?
Round 17 SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY
161: Gases that are stable and non-reactive are known as what?
1622: Hydrogen is the first element on the periodic table, Helium is second. What’s third?
163: What’s the sixth planet from the Sun in our solar system?
164: What’s the common name for safety device on a train called that kicks in if the driver becomes incapacitated?
165: What’s the alcohol limit in breath for drivers in Wales? 30 mgs/100 milligrams breath; 35 mgs/100, 40/100.
166: Who builds the Grenadier 4X4 modelled after the Land Rover Defender?
167: Aluminium is made by heating what mineral?
168: Where’s the world’s oldest underground train line?
169: The last Concorde flight was in what year? 2003, 2004, 2005?
170: The Channel Tunnel was completed in what year? 1992, 1994, 1996? 1994
Round 18 IT’s CHRISTMAS
171: Who wrote White Christmas?
172: If you added up all of the gifts in the 12 Days of Christmas, how many would there be? 354, 364, 374?
173: Ukrainian Christmas trees are decorated with fake cobwebs, True or False?
174: In Scandinavia, Santa rides a cow, True or False?
175: In what country was Silent Night first performed in 1816?
176: Oliver Cromwell banned Christmas. True or False?
177: According to Matalan, 75 per cent, 78 per cent or 82 per cent of UK people own a Christ jumper?
178: Who holds the record for most Christmas Number 1s
179: Who sang All I want for Christmas is You?
180: Fairytale of New York featured the Pogues and whom?
Round19: TRUE OR FALSE
181: Sloths see only in black and white and shades of grey
182: Bob Marley played professional football for 7 months
183: Captain Henry Morgan of rum and pirate fame was born in Cardiff
184: Bangor is the oldest cathedral city in Wales
185: Graham Henry coached Wales to their first even win over South Africa in 1992
186: Liquorice has been banned by Taliban in Afghanistan
187: Poppy seeds are illegal in Saudi Arabia
188: It is technically illegal to die in the House of Commons
189: The colour of the carpet in the House of Commons was an official secret
190: It is illegal for men to dye their hair bright colours in Singapore
Round 10: 5 LETTER F WORDS
191: A wave or a rare incident
192: Set up, a movie clip
193: Not true
194: Technical or tennis
195: Knocking down, a storey
196: Milled cereal
197: A narrow inlet from the sea in Scotland
198: Shape metal
199: A subject in which one excels
200: Not sure, about a confectionary
