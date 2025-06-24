‘Pan elo’r adar’ is a hopeful theatre production, encouraging us to act for the sake of the future.
Presented in a physical and playful style by artists Rhiannon Mair and Steffan Phillips, the production includes live music by Heulwen Williams and N'famady Kouyaté, animation by Efa Blosse-Mason and a soundtrack by Ani Glass.
It discusses the crisis nature and language are in, and the importance of tackling one to ensure the other is protected and can flourish.
This work - timely in terms of its themes and offers a platform for discussion - is presented in the form of a circle; a circle that represents the passage of time, and is a symbol of a circular and symbiotic relationship.
Rhiannon and Steffan use a physical style in the work that was developed with their experienced movement director, Dan Watson.
It includes different take on various childhood games played as a way of challenging and expressing frustration about what is at stake.
Although the themes of the production are intense, the goal is to leave the audience feeling hopeful and empowered. Rhiannon and Steffan said: "We have been developing sections of this work for a while, and we are so proud to be able to share a full production with audiences.
“The themes we discuss are so important; they are things that we think about on a daily basis. It is exciting to present work in a physical style that is perhaps not often seen in mainstream theatre in Wales.
“It has been a privilege to collaborate with so many other creative artists along the journey, and we are very grateful to all of them for their contributions. We hope you enjoy our vision, and leave after the performance feeling empowered to change things."
See the show at Small World Theatre, Cardigan on 16 July at 7.30pm.
