Trystan Llŷr Griffiths and Shân Cothi to take castle by storm

Thursday 7th July 2022 12:00 pm
Shân Cothi and Trystan Llŷr Griffiths
Shân Cothi and Trystan Llŷr Griffiths (George Mutter + @Photographycentralcardiff )

Enjoy an evening in the company of some of Wales’ finest voices in Cantorion o Fri at Cardigan Castle tomorrow night (Friday, 8 July at 7.30pm).

With his soaring top notes and easy charm, tenor Trystan Llŷr Griffiths is in great demand as a concert artist and is quickly making his mark on the international opera stage.

Welsh personality, Shân Cothi is a versatile performer across both classical and music theatre and a much-loved actress, television and radio presenter.

Finally, with over 15 million views online, Welsh of the West End have become an online sensation, entertaining audiences with show-stopping versions of musical theatre classics.

They are a supergroup with performers drawn from shows such as Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, and Wicked.

Once again, this is a standing event, although people can bring their own low-backed camping chair (this must be placed in the designated zone away from the main dancing area).

Pre-booking is advised to avoid disappointment.

Cardigan
