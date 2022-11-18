Tumble dryer believed to be cause of house fire
A TUMBLE dryer is believed to be the cause of a fire that destroyed a house in Trefor last Monday.
Firefighters from Pwlheli and Nefyn, two crews from Caernarfon and the Aerial Ladder Platform appliance from Bangor attended a house fire in the early hours of Monday morning at Bryn Coch, Trefor. The call to attend was received at 3.40am.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the fire caused 100 per cent fire damage to the property and the most probable cause of the fire was the overheating of a tumble dryer.
Crews rushed to the scene in Trefor when they received a call alerting them to the blaze at 3.40am. They issued warnings on social media, asking people to stay away from the area.
Crews remained at the scene of the fire for most of Monday.
The exact location of the house fire, which the fire brigade described as “a significant house fire”, was not initially given.
The devastating fire comes in the same week that all three Fire and Rescue Services in Wales are issuing safety messages following growing concern for electrical fire safety at home. In the three years to 31 October, Welsh Fire and Rescue Services attended almost a thousand accidental electrical fires in the home.
The call for action falls in line with Electrical Fire Safety Week (14 – 20 November), a consumer awareness campaign run by Electrical Safety First in partnership with the Home Office.
Head of community safety and partnerships for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, group manager Bleddyn Jones, said: “In the last three years, Welsh Fire and Rescue Services attended almost a thousand accidental electrical fires in the home.
“We understand many households will want to take advantage of the Demand Flexibility Schemes from energy suppliers, to run appliances at off-peak hours. However, we’re urging you to stay alert and never leave them running unattended, especially overnight. If a fire starts while you’re asleep, you’ll have less time to be alerted and escape, putting yourself, your loved ones and your home at risk.
“Never leave electrical appliances running overnight or unattended and ensure you have working smoke alarms fitted and test them regularly. If you need any safety advice or would like a Home Safety Visit, please complete the online form, which all Fire and Rescue Services have. We should never take the safety of our homes for granted.”
Fire and Rescue Services often attend fires caused by malfunctioning white goods and appliances which are worse for wear. There are fears that those could increase while people try to limit their energy costs at home by trying to take advantage of any off-peak schemes available.
Head of Fire Safety and West Area at North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Dave Hughes, said: “Electrical fires present a real risk to homeowners, often resulting in significant damage to property and sometimes with the most tragic consequences.
“During Electrical Fire Safety Week, please take the opportunity to check your home and consider the safety of your family.
“It’s so important to use electrical appliances and devices correctly - overloading sockets, using the wrong chargers, and not checking the wiring on items are all common causes of fires in the home, yet are all easily avoided.
“If a fire were to break out, the effects can be devastating if they are not detected early enough, especially if this happens overnight.”
Householders can find safety tips to reduce the risk of an accidental fire on the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service website.
