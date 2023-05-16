AN Aberystwyth teen is fundraising for a four-week expedition in Kenya which she hopes will give her ‘a new look on life’.
Felicity Bathurst-Smith will be only 15 when she travels to Kenya as a volunteer for the Camps International Group.
Although volunteering is nothing new to Felicity, who has volunteered at Aber food surplus, Paws & Pals social dog walking group and Mirus Wales. The expedition to Kenya will be a completely new challenge.
Felicity take part in various sustainability projects, such as building shelters and assisting teachers in local schools. She is most excited about riding on a safari, and seeing the animals.
Ms Bathurst-Smith said: “It’s a cool opportunity that will give me a new look on life. Going will push me to learn more and see more of the world. I’m most excited to take part in the safari and getting to see Africa in a way that I won’t see if I load up the internet.
“The animals are going to be very different to back home. I’ve only been on holiday in Europe, so seeing these animals will be very different. I’ve never been away from my family and my mum for as long as the expedition will be, and I’m not going with anyone I know properly. I was put off a little bit by the fact that I am going on my own, but I know I want to go and I know I don’t want that to stop it.”
Despite the worries, the ‘tough times’ in Ms Bathurst-Smith’s past have only turned her into a girl ‘brave’ enough to make the trip.
Over the past months, Ms Bathurst-Smith has battled against a tumorous growth on her leg, which she had surgically removed only recently. Her mother claimed that the experience gave her a new perspective on life, one which has pushed her to ‘see the world’ and do things ‘that will challenge her.’
Ms Bathurst said: “Felicity has now had the lump removed but is left with quite a big scar on her leg. Felicity will need to continue to go for regular check ups to ensure the tumour does not return. This worrying experience has given Felicity a new way of looking at life, she wants to ensure she sees the world and does things that will challenge her. As her Mum I feel she is truly an aspiration!”
“I’m a bit worried about her going, but I fully support her doing it.
Adding to Ms Bathurst worries is the fact that she doesn’t know if her daughter will have signal during her time in Kenya. Ms Bathurst said: “It would worry me if she hasn’t got signal. It’s a long time and part of the comfort is the fact that I’ll be able to speak to her on the phone, but then it dawned on me, will I actually be able to?”
But her personal fears didn’t outshine the mother’s pride, Ms Bathurst said: “It’s scary but at the same time I’m really proud of her for wanting to do it, and I wish I had the opportunity to go at her age.”
Ms Bathurst-Smith has organised various fundraising events in the hope that she can raise the £3940 needed to fund the 4 week expedition.
In the coming weeks, Ms Bathurst-Smith will be hosting a raffle, with prizes she personally collected as donations from local businesses.