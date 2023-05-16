“The animals are going to be very different to back home. I’ve only been on holiday in Europe, so seeing these animals will be very different. I’ve never been away from my family and my mum for as long as the expedition will be, and I’m not going with anyone I know properly. I was put off a little bit by the fact that I am going on my own, but I know I want to go and I know I don’t want that to stop it.”