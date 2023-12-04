TWO Ceredigion projects have been handed National Lottery Community Fund cash in the latest round of grants.
The RAY Men’s Shed Aberaeron project- which is aiming to get a building in the town to develop a new initiative where the community will come together to complete DIY projects both for themselves, and for wider community benefit, has been given £9,980 to make the project happen.
The project will “benefit the mental and emotional health of people taking part, and provide a safe and welcoming space,” the Community Fund said.
Ein Cegin CIC in Ceredigion has been given a grant of £10,000 to run cooking workshops for the community.
“Participants will learn cooking skills and knowledge about nutrition,” the Community Fund said, and “the sessions will help people feel less isolated.”
The grants for the Ceredigion projects were part of more than £4.75 million handed out by the National Lottery Community Fund to more than 125 projects in Wales this month.
John Rose, Wales director of the National Lottery Community Fund, said: “These are just a few of the amazing things more than 100 community groups across Wales are doing thanks to players of The National Lottery, who raise more than £30 million each week for good causes.”