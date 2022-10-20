Two Ceredigion restaurants named in the UK’s top 20
Subscribe newsletter
TWO Ceredigion restaurants have made the top 20 of the most exciting restaurants of 2022.
Ynyshir came second in the list from the prestigious Good Food Guide, with SY23 in Aberystwyth claiming 12th position.
The latest accolades for the two restaurants follow hot on the heels of Michelin Star success earlier in the year.
The Top 20 list of the most exciting restaurants of 2022 was chosen by The Good Food Guide’s independent, impartial inspectors.
L’Enclume in Cumbria secured the top spot, with Ynyshir, Moor Hall, The Raby Hunt and The Sportsman making up the rest of the top five entries.
Ynyshir was also handed the ‘World Class’ title by judges at a glitzy awards ceremony at the Groucho Club in London.
The ‘World Class’ designation is reserved for restaurants that are run by extraordinary chef-proprietors who are ‘redefining the profession, pushing the boundaries of what eating in a restaurant is all about’.
The judges added: “It’s the stuff of bucket lists, the vision and talent drawing not just national but international recognition – especially from chefs world-wide.”
Reacting to the accolade, Ynyshir Restaurant and Rooms said: “We’re super proud of everyone here at Ynyshir, Gareth and the team put everything into making this restaurant one of the best in the UK and world and it’s amazing to be recognised! “We’re also super proud of Nathan for getting in as well - it’s an incredible achievement in such a short space of time and he’s done something really special which should be recognised on a whole UK level. Having two places in such a small area so far from the general food route is amazing!”
Ceredigion MS Elin Jones congratulated both restaurants, saying: “Brilliant achievement by both. We’re all super proud of you for putting Ceredigion food on the map.”
Nick Rudge of The Jackdaw in Conwy was named as Chef to Watch with the Guide saying of his talents ‘The restaurant scene needs more talented young chefs like Nick Rudge. His cooking walks a fine line between being refined and being generous and delicious.
“It isn’t food to admire (although it looks great) or debate, it’s food to eat – his menu is an exciting mix of good ingredients and unwavering Welshness.
“Rudge spent seven years at The Fat Duck, where he worked his way up to sous chef before leaving in July 2020 to open this simple and appealing first venture above a former bingo hall – it’s rather like discovering a secret room hidden in the busiest part of the town.
“His focus takes in the smallest details both in the perfectly pitched service and the fact that it feels special without being formal.
“The work that has gone into the virtually all-Welsh drinks list is amazing, too.’
Another Welsh restaurant to make the list was Annwn in Kilgetty which claimed 14th spot on the list.
The Good Food Guide remains the longest standing and bestselling guide on dining out in Great Britain, and now, in a landscape of social media, myriad Tripadvisor reviews and armchair critics, is more essential to the savvy diner than ever before.
The Good Food Guide is independently published, and provides recommendations from anonymous inspections, where every meal is paid for in full, ensuring integrity and impartiality with each review.
Good Food Guide Top 20
Most exciting restaurants of 2022
1. L’Enclume, Cumbria
2. Ynyshir, Ceredigion
3. Moor Hall, Lancashire
4. The Raby Hunt, Co Durham
5. The Sportsman, Kent
6. Outlaw’s New Road, Cornwall
7. Osip, Somerset
8. Pollen Street Social, London
9. Inver, Argyll & Bute
10. Wilderness, Birmingham
11. Restaurant Story, London
12. SY23, Ceredigion
13. Pine, Northumberland
14. Annwn, Pembrokeshire
15. Condita, Edinburgh
16. Grace & Savour, West Midlands
17. Da Terra, London
18. Carters of Moseley, Birmingham
19. Kol, London
20. Endo at The Rotunda, London
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |