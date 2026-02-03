A man has been fined for failing to report a traffic accident outside a Llanbadarn Fawr pub.
Andrew Wragg, of 26 Chilgrove Close, Worthing, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 January.
The 58-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to report an accident that damaged a Nissan Qashqai near the Gogerddan Arms pub in Llanbadarn Fawr on 31 March last year.
Charges of driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after a road traffic accident were dismissed at the hearing.
Magistrates fined Wragg £400 and endorsed his driving record with five penalty points.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £200 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £160.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.