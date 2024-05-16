Carmarthenshire County Council reaffirms has launched two new initiatives: Bws Bach y Wlad and Hwb Bach y Wlad.
These initiatives, the council says, represent a significant step forward in ensuring that residents of North Carmarthenshire have access to vital resources and support, regardless of rural barriers.
Thanks to essential funding from the UK Government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Bws Bach y Wlad is now operational as a pilot project for nine months, offering service five days a week.
Building on the success of Bws Bach y Wlad, Carmarthenshire County Council introduces Hwb Bach y Wlad, a comprehensive support hub tailored to meet the diverse needs of rural residents.
Whether seeking advice on cost of living, waste and recycling, consumer and business affairs, or housing issues, individuals can now access crucial support through Hwb Bach y Wlad.
As well as cost of living support, the team can assist with any council enquires, benefits, housing issues, trading standards, waste and recycling, period poverty and refer to other partner organisations.
Funded by the UKSPF and run by the council, Hwb Bach y Wlad is an extension to the council’s hwb customer services in which a team of specialist Hwb advisors offer financial and wellbeing support across the 10 rural towns of Carmarthenshire.
The team have reached over 6,000 customers to date, visiting community halls, food banks, Leisure centres and farmer’s marts.
These initiatives play a pivotal role in addressing the unique challenges faced by rural communities, ensuring that every resident has access to essential resources, support, and opportunities for growth and prosperity.
Cllr Edward Thomas, Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, Waste, and Infrastructure Services said: “Carmarthenshire County Council remains dedicated to enhancing the lives of all residents, and these initiatives underscore our unwavering commitment to fostering thriving and inclusive communities in rural Carmarthenshire.
By providing essential support services and bridging the gap between remote areas and vital resources, we are empowering individuals to thrive and fostering inclusive communities in rural Carmarthenshire.”