Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the A44.
The collision occurred yesterday afternoon between Llangurig and Ponterwyd.
Dyfed-Powys police, the Welsh Ambulance Service (WAS) and the Wales Air Ambulance were all called to the scene, and the road was closed whilst they attended to the injured.
A police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the A44 outside Llangurig, towards Aberystwyth, at about 1.05pm, Wednesday 6th September 2023.
"A red Ducati motorcycle and a red Mazda estate car were involved in the collision.
"Two people were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.
"The road was closed and reopened at about 5.30pm.”
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today at approximately 1.11pm, to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and a motorcycle on the A44.
"We sent one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance to the scene.
"We were supported by colleagues from the Wales Air Ambulance.
"One patient was conveyed by air to Royal Stoke University Hospital, while another patient was conveyed to Bronglais General Hospital in Aberystwyth for further treatment.”