Born and bred in Tywyn, Cllr Pughe has vast experience as a town councillor having held the chair and the mayor’s role for the town. He is passionate about the health service at Tywyn Hospital and is delighted that his lobbying and perseverance will see extra nurses allocated to the local hospital. His Welsh lineage includes the famous Gwylliaid Cochion of Mawddwy, famous for taking direct action in Welsh folklore tales.