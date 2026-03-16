A Ceredigion hotel open less than a year has been listed in The Times’ 50 Best Places to Stay in the UK for 2026.
Ty Glyn in Ciliau Aeron has been named in the list, which the owners “is testament to the dedication of our team and the extraordinary landscape we’re lucky enough to call home”.
The Times say their “expert team of reviewers have hand-picked the best hotels in the UK — from hundreds of contenders — that are worthy of a weekend break”.
“This year’s list celebrates the very best new hotels as well as old favourites with something fresh to say,” a spokesperson added.
Commenting on Ty Glyn, Commissioning Editor Emily Sargent said: “This recently renovated hotel dates back to 1825 and has a history of interesting guests and inhabitants including the poet TS Eliot, who stayed regularly during the 1930s.
“The building is light and airy, decorated in neutral tones in a modern style that doesn’t jar with the historic features. “The terrace is a suntrap, looking out over the gardens, fields and trees beyond.
“Surrounded by green hills, the hotel is the definition of a peaceful location.
“You are only five miles along quiet lanes from the beautiful west Welsh coastline, where you’ll find fantastic walks along the Ceredigion Coast Path.
“It’s a 10-minute drive to the pretty town of Aberaeron, with its rows of colourful houses, which is also home to Ty Glyn’s boutique sister hotel and the high-end restaurant, Y Seler.”
Llyr Thomas added: “We're delighted to see Ty Glyn recognised by The Times as one of the top 50 places to stay in the UK. Receiving this in our very first year is something we're incredibly proud of, and it's a true testament to the passion of our team and the wonderful guests who continue to support us.”
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