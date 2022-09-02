Tyfu Dyfi Summer Fair organisers pleasantly surprised by turnout
Tyfu Dyfi Summer Fair was held in Machynlleth on Saturday, 20 August to celebrate local seasonal fruit and vegetables grown in our community, and many were inspired to consider growing their own.
There were workshops on pruning fruit trees by Joey from Coed y Berllan, a therapeutic trip with Angela from Gerddi Bro Ddyfi, sowing for autumn and winter with Michael Mosse, and an exhibition of cooking locally grown food by Mikael, who works at Rye and Roses.
Bethan Page and Siona from Menter Maldwyn and Naomi from Organic Gardening entertained children with soil and climate activities as well as large bubbles which were fascinating, and as part of Haf o Hwyl, Efa Bleddyn Jones and her charming voice entertained with popular Welsh songs.
Phil Wheeler and his band also entertained with his eclectic jazz music.
The highlight of the fair was a question and answer session for the gardeners, including YouTuber Huw Richards from Tregaron, Callum Johnson, Grace Crabb, Petra Weinman and Joey Hughes answering questions on all kinds of topics:- keeping plants from drying out, problems with seeds grow, and advice on how to encourage children and young people to take an interest in growing food.
Arfon Hughes, one of the organisers, said: “It was a wonderful day with a lot of interest in growing and there were a number of different stalls that catered for everyone.”
Angela Paxton said: “I was surprised at the number of attendees who came to the fair, which showed that the people of the area really wanted to celebrate local food and to support our businesses and to see the local food sector develop into the future. It was nice to see the children enjoying themselves and I can only thank everyone who contributed in any way to make the day a success.”
Another fair will be held on 23 October to celebrate this year’s harvest.
