A cinema in Tywyn is pulling out all the stops to make this Christmas great.
The Magic Lantern will host a lantern parade on Christmas Eve and a Christmas Day lunch.
The events have been organised to bring the community together at what can be a lonely time for many.
Annie Grundy, co-director of the cinema, said: “Both events are free but people need to book the Christmas Day lunch so we know how many people to expect.
“We are holding a lantern procession for the second time this year. We never imagined last year that it would become an annual event, but people sort of expected it, and contacted us about it and so, here we are.
“A brilliant artist called Zoe Matthews has been putting on lantern making workshops, and people have also been making them on their own using kits.
“As well as people from Tywyn and the surrounding areas, some people from Machynlleth lantern parade will also be coming out to play.”
The parade will leave the main train station at 6pm so people are invited to gather there at 5.40pm.
The parade will take about half an hour to walk and those not taking part are invited to come out on to the street to watch the lanterns as they go by.
After the parade, they can go to the Magic Lantern for some mulled wine.
Then, on Christmas Day, volunteers will be setting up for the cinema’s Christmas Presence event.
Annie said: “People are invited to join us for Christmas Day at 11am.
“The White Hall pub opposite, which is great, will be making the food so people do need to book in advance and can do so by going online at www.tywyncinema.co.uk. Look for the banner headline that says ‘Christmas Presence’. We’ve called it that because it’s for anyone in the community who wants to spend the day with others, and there are no restrictions on age or anything else.
“There are about 66 people booked in at the moment and we can take a lot more than that. The event has been paid for through donations we’ve had in the past and support from local businesses like the Co-op and Spar, as well as a number of community organisations.
“It’s really nice for the people of Tywyn to know they are cared. We’ve been doing this for many years, and they are some of the best Christmas days I have ever had.”
The event starts at 11am and finishes at 3pm.
“There will be mulled wine, chats, games, Christmas lunch, a Christmas film and a present to take home,” said Annie.
“These have mostly been donated by local people who have put them in the collection boxes we have in town.
“This is a really nice event and it makes people who are giving feel as good as those receiving.
“People can have a really hard time at Christmas so hopefully this will help them.”
On New Year’s Eve, the cinema will host a pyjama party.
Doors open at 4pm on 31 December and the film, Matilda the Musical, starts at 5.30pm.
“People can wear their pyjamas if they want to,” said Annie, “and we’ll play some games, dance, watch the film, have an early countdown to midnight, a short disco and then the kids go home feeling like they’ve had New Year’s Eve and the adults can have a celebration at midnight at home.
“This event does cost £9 for children, £7 for adults, £6 for seniors and there’s a £1 discount off those prices for members.”