A Gwynedd cinema will open its doors to the public once again on Christmas Day to bring some
festive cheer to the local community.
The Magic Lantern in Tywyn will be open to anyone who will enjoy spending Christmas with their community.
The cinema will lay on a free Christmas buffet lunch, a film screening of Home Alone, plus fun, games and most importantly, company for anyone who wants to attend.
It will be the 5th time the Magic Lantern has opened its doors on Christmas Day to local people.
The event is free to all and funded by the generous donations of local people and businesses. Organisers are appealing for donations of gift items.
Sara Hulls, event organiser and co-owner of the Magic Lantern, said: "We are always overwhelmed with the generosity of our community - from donations of money, time, food and gifts people
are always so keen to help.
"We always like to give all our guests a small gift to take home with them and for anyone wanting to help this year, we have donation baskets in Tywyn Coop, Tywyn Spar and the cinema itself. We
would love donations of items that people would love to receive as a gift themselves - from wine, chocolates, biscuits to toiletries, clothing like hats and scarves or games and jigsaws."
Anyone wishing to attend the event should book tickets so organisers can make sure there is enough food.
People can attend the full event (from 11am until 3pm) and stay for lunch, pop in for a glass of mulled wine and a chat or just watch the film (at around 1.30pm)
You can book tickets online at tywyncinema.co.uk or phone the cinema on 01654 710268.
Sara added: "It genuinely is an event for all - we love having children attend, people bring their dogs, several generations of a family sometimes come alone and everyone always agrees it is the
best way to spend the day. It’s full of joy and laughter and totally encapsulates the true meaning of Christmas."