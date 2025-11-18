For what organisers believe is the seventh year, the independently owned cinema will be opening its doors from Thursday 25 December for anyone who wishes to spend their Christmas at the movies.
They’re not just putting on a film however, but also offering a free Christmas dinner alongside fellow residents, staff and volunteers.
Tipples and mince pies will be available when doors open from 11am.
Owner Geof Hill said: “As usual, the Lantern will be opening its doors on Christmas Day for anyone who would like to spend Christmas with their community!
“You can come along all day, pop in for a drink and a mince pie, join us for lunch or just pop in to watch the film.
“The choice is yours and it's all free - just be sure to book a ticket so we know how many to cater for if coming for lunch.”
On why they chose to open on Christmas Day Goef said: “Why wouldn’t you do it, is more of the question?”
Volunteers will be dressing up as elves and delivering food and presents to those in the area who are too ill or otherwise unable to attend in person.
Instead of opening their doors during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, the cinema instead delivered to people's doors along with a snow machine “blasting into people's gardens” to make the day more festive.
The Christmas film they select will be kept secret until the day.
Book your place for a meal on the Magic Lantern website - https://tywyncinema.co.uk/MagicLantern.dll/WhatsOn?f=189539
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.