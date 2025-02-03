On the afternoon of Thursday, 30 January at Neuadd Pendre, Tywyn, 30 members of the South Meirionnydd Older People Forum came together to have a cuppa and a chat.
The speakers were PCSO Andy Williams, Community Support Officer for the Tywyn area, and PC Brett Wade another new face to be seen in Tywyn on foot over the last month.
They were both made very welcome by Vice Chair Diane Cross, who wished everyone a Happy New Year.
The titles for the afternoon’s talk was ‘The little book of BIG SCAMS’, and the motto ‘TAKE 5 TO STOP FRAUD’.
Using a projector, Andy went through the book and spoke slowly and calmly to draw attention to many scams that we may be faced with on the phone, online and on social media. He could not emphasise enough how careful one has to be and said we should take time, think, and take advice before doing anything.
Passwords were another topic. How we choose them, keep safe and not share them?
Patiently he answered questions before being thanked by Diane.
The raffle was drawn and all went happily on their way a little wiser.
The group’s next meeting is on Thursday, 27 February. There will be a lunch so arrive at 12.30pm to eat at 1pm. All welcome.
Contact any member of Committee to confirm attendance.