A group in Tywyn is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month.
Healthy Eaters started when Slimming World couldn’t find a consultant and there were several ladies who needed support.
The group was started by Jane and Mary who said: “We are very pleased and delighted to be celebrating 10 years this September. Never did we think that we would be going for so long when we started.
“We are a very inclusive group helping people on their journey to weight loss via healthy eating. We do not have a diet that is followed but we have lots of advice about how you might achieve it.”
The group meet on Thursdays at Tywyn Baptist Church from 5.30pm-6.30pm. It is £5 to join then £2 pounds a week. Once you have joined you are a member for life and can come as often as you are able and will only be charged when you are there.
“It is a very happy group and lots of friendships have been made, and we have several success stories of people who have had reduced diabetes, blood pressure and improved their general wellbeing,” Jane and Mary added.
“We are delighted to welcome anyone who would like help on their journey and would love to welcome you to the group.
“Come and celebrate with us!”
