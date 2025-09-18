The Magic Lantern Band will launch their second original album at the venue of the same name in Tywyn on Friday, 24 October at 8pm.
After their Sunrays EP launch party at the Lantern in April 2024, the band never stopped writing, and after recording their 8 track album at Our Lady Studios in Borth this year, they are ready to share Of Mysteries & Sin with the world!
With a huge stylistic variety of songs composed and arranged by band members Ella, Rowan, Giles, Chris and Sam, the end result is a musical journey filled with punchy, dynamic and genre-fusing tracks.
The band has “a spectacular night planned in the main hall, with all seats removed and a brand new stage built”.
