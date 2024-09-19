At their meeting on 16 September members of the Tywyn & District History Society society completed their current theme, 'Creative Arts in Wales'.
Speaker Anne Batham gave a well-researched, richly-illustrated talk on the life and work of two prominent eighteenth-century Welsh artists: Richard Wilson (1714-82) and Thomas Jones (1742-1803), both of whom had strong family connections to mid-Wales.
Despite studying, working and achieving prominence in London and Italy, they continued to make Wales their permanent home. Both were innovators and were highly influential in the development and history of British, and arguably, of European, art. They inspired and were admired by artists such as Turner.
However, although enjoying considerable fame during their life-time, until the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, they had been largely under-estimated. Happily, this error has now been corrected and both have been given major retrospective exhibitions.
Locally, they were both featured in the summer 'Canaletto' exhibition in the National Library at Aberystwyth, alongside so many eminent Welsh landscape artists. The talk and illustrations were much appreciated and Anne was warmly thanked.
After the break notices were given about forthcoming trips and other historical/cultural events in the area.
Liz Deakin gave a short follow-up on the Nye Bevan and Dylan Thomas lectures having just visited Tredegar and Swansea.
The next meeting, the first of two on politics in Wales, will be on 21 October when the speaker will be Cllr Steve Churchman giving a talk entitled 'The Era of Liberal Party Ascendancy in Wales'. All welcome.